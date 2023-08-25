TCL C745 review: A feature-packed gaming TV available for less this Prime Day

TCL C745 review: HDR performance

The TCL C745 supports every version of HDR – HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, which means you’ll never have to compromise, and the dynamic metadata in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision allows the TV to produce some genuinely impressive tone mapping.

TCL claims a peak brightness of 1,000cd/m2, but in testing, we only reached about 620cd/m2 on a 10% window, although the brightness peaked at 825cd/m2 on a 50% window, before falling back down to 634cd/m2 on a full-field white pattern. The greyscale is accurate, and the tracking against the HDR target curve is excellent, ensuring highlights aren’t clipped and blacks are free of crush.

The use of quantum dot filters enables the C745 to cover 94% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, which is a decent result. The colours also closely hit their targets at various saturation points, ensuring that the pictures look natural while also retaining a pleasing degree of pop. In terms of raw measurements, this is an impressive HDR performance for a TV at this price.

When first detecting an HDR10 signal, the TV defaults to IMAX for some reason, but we’d recommend switching to the more accurate Movie picture mode, which offers an extensive choice of picture controls. One of these settings is Dynamic Tone Mapping, and while there’s a choice of options, the default balance setting appears to deliver the best overall performance.

When it receives a Dolby Vision signal the TV defaults to the IQ option, which adjusts the tone mapping based on the measurements from a light meter. It’s a more sophisticated approach compared to the Adaptive Brightness control offered with SDR content. Still, purists might prefer to use the Dolby Vision Dark picture mode at night, thus retaining the original artistic intentions.

When moving on to actual viewing material, the C745 continued to impress, rendering the fine detail in native 4K content with commendable skill. The tone mapping was also impressive with HDR10, and even better when dealing with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Since all streamers use one of these formats (mainly the latter), as do a lot of 4K Blu-rays, this TV has you covered.

The chase through Rome in Fast X looks fantastic, with the sun-lit streets and brightly coloured cars really popping with vivid details. The glinting chrome really shines without losing detail in the highlights, and the action looks more impactful. At the other end of the spectrum, the 4K disc of 1917 includes a scene at night in a burning village, and the blackness of the sky juxtaposes vividly with the bright flames, while detail is nicely retained within the shadows.

To test the TCL C745 we used Portrait Displays Calman colour calibration software.