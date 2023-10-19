Ruark R410 review: An audio system that sounds as good as it looks

The Ruark R410 is the latest high-end music system from the Essex-based audio specialist. It takes its style lead from Ruark’s lauded music centres and radios, with a clear Scandi-influenced retro design, but ramps up the technology beneath the hood.

This new all-in-one not only supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming – with high-resolution music file compatibility up to 24-bit 192kHz – but has a generous level of physical connectivity, including HDMI eARC. You can use it with a turntable or CD player, and even deploy it under your telly.

It’s an intriguing proposition for both music lovers and AV fans alike, but doesn’t come cheap – the Ruark R410 will set you back a cool £1,299.