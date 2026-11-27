BT Broadband review: The best broadband for families, but there’s little else to recommend

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Only a couple of weeks ago, I was writing up the results of our annual Mobile Network Awards and throughout the entire survey, there was one clear favourite: giffgaff.

It won the top spot in four awards and snagged second place in a further five, receiving praise for its speeds, value for money, customer service, reliability and more, ultimately taking home the ultimate prize as the best-rated network in the country.

There are so many reasons why giffgaff resonates this strongly with its customer base but outstanding Black Friday deals like this one have to be near the top of the list.

This is an 18-month SIM-only contract that costs £15 per month, and would normally get you 100GB of data per month. In honour of Black Friday, however, giffgaff has raised the ceiling considerably, now offering unlimited data for that entire 18-month period.

There are a couple of things that are particularly exciting about this deal, not least of which is that it comes from such a beloved and highly recommended network as giffgaff – we surveyed over 1,400 hundred people for the awards, so placing as strongly as it did in nine categories is high praise indeed.

Almost as important, especially compared to the majority of phone contracts, is that giffgaff promises no mid-contract price increases – you shake hands on £15/mth today, that’s what you’ll be paying for the entire of the 18-month contract.

Finally, for those who regularly travel, giffgaff’s roaming policy is one of the better ones (it came in first in that category during the awards, too). You can call and text as you would at home in 37 EU Zone destinations, as well as use up to 5GB of data while you’re there, all included in the price of your plan.

I’ve dug up a few other cracking SIM-only deals during the Black Friday period, and if you’re looking for a new smartphone to pair with your SIM, I’ve got you covered there, too: my Best Black Friday phone deals roundup is the only resource you need to score a real bargain on your next handset.