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If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the DIYer in your life, dream of starting your own crafty side hustle or want to upgrade your current business setup, look no further than xTool’s Black Friday sale.

From now until 4 December, you can save up to a total of £4,686 on a variety of at-home laser engraving machines and tools.

Perfect for DIYers and crafty hobbyists, xTool’s laser cutting machines not only make for an excellent gift but are also ideal for small businesses who want to offer custom engraved or laser-cut gifts, accessories and more.

From xTool’s hobbyist-friendly M2 machine bundles, which come complete with printing capabilities, to the all-singing, all-dancing F2 Ultra and P3 models that allow for ultra-fast batch making and pinpoint precision, there’s something for everyone.

As well as some great deals on xTool’s most popular machines, you can also grab some additional savings of up to £2,400 through xTool’s tiered discount programme, which means the more you spend the more you save.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also new lightning deals every week, material flash sales and free gifts with qualifying purchases. Better yet, there are plenty more great discounts to come, so be sure to check the xTool website regularly throughout Black Friday.

You’ll find savings across the site from now until 4 December. We’ve highlighted our favourite deals below.

Best xTool Black Friday deals

1. xTool M2 20W All-in-One Bundle (Was £1,409, now £1,289)

Print, cut and engrave across a wide range of materials and design with ease using xTool’s easy-to-use software and templates. For perfectly positioned crafts, the machine’s dual cameras give you a live preview before you start cutting.

This bargain bundle includes the RA2 Lite smart rotary attachment, CMYK inkjet printer and desktop air purifier for the ultimate plug-and-play package. Make everything from simple stickers to laser engraved gifts.

You can save £120 on the M2 colour laser bundle for a limited time, bringing the price down to just £979 for the 10W all-in-one model or £1,689 for the 40W all-in-one model.

2. xTool F2 Deluxe Bundle (Was £1,829, now £1,619)

For portable engraving and cutting without the printing, the F2 deluxe bundle is the one to consider. Featuring a 5W IR and 15W Diode dual laser setup, this machine can colour engrave into plastic and metal, as well as cut basic materials like acrylic, wood and leather.

For Black Friday, you can save £210 on the F2 Deluxe bundle, bringing it down to £1,619 from its original price of £1,829. The bundle features the compact F2 machine, RA3 4in1 rotary cutter, slide extension and desktop air purifier. Perfect for more serious hobbyists and small businesses.

3. xTool O1 Omni Printer Dual UV Standalone (Was £2,699, now £2,489)

For personalised printing, the O1 Omni printer is ideal for small business owners. Offering UV and UV direct to film (DTF) printing, as well as standard direct to film and direct to garment printing, you’re able to print bright and colourful customisations and textures onto clothing, accessories and more.

It’s not just for business owners though, this handy printer is also great for making smaller stickers and gifts too – so if you’re a keen hobbyist, the Omni printer is still worth considering.

And if you’re hoping to customise mugs, tumblers and similar, you might want to consider the bundle, which is also discounted from £3,000 to £2,799 for Black Friday. (Dual UV Rotary Bundle). This comes with the O1 Omni printer, garment tray and OR1 rotary attachment for the full customisation experience.

4. xTool F2 Ultra UV Deluxe Bundle (Was £5,785, now £4,489)

The xTool F2 Ultra UV is a next-generation UV laser engraver designed for premium glass customisation and high-end personalised manufacturing.

Powered by advanced 355nm UV laser technology, it uses a near-cold processing approach to minimise heat impact on materials, helping achieve exceptionally clean, precise engravings without the charring, melting or heat damage commonly associated with traditional thermal laser processing. By using photochemical reactions to break molecular bonds rather than relying primarily on heat, the F2Ultra UV delivers micron-level precision and opens up new possibilities for working with glass and a wide range of delicate materials.

Combining sophisticated optical technology with high-quality optical components, it is built to deliver consistent performance for professional creators and premium customisation businesses.

5. xTool P3 All-in-One Bundle (Was £8,809, now £7,409)

Small businesses and creators looking for pinpoint precision and large batch making should consider the super-serious P3 range, which features xTool’s largest workspace to date. This XL engraver and cutter has four internal cameras for accuracy and safety monitoring, as well as auto positioning and an auto lifting base for even faster working. Upgrade to the P3 bundle and you’ll also get 3D and full scale previews of your work.

The full bundle, which is currently discounted by £1,400, comes with a handy workstand, a conveyor feeder, an upgraded smart MagSwap RA3 rotary and SafetyPro AP2 air purifier. You’ll also receive a Black Friday gift pack for free.

Shop all these Black Friday deals and more on the xTool website and be sure to look out for weekly lightning deals and free gifts throughout November up until 4 December.

And remember: xTool will be dropping even bigger discounts over the course of Black Friday week, so keep an eye on the xTool website for the latest deals.

What can I make with an xTool laser cutter?

xTool’s laser cutters can cut, engrave and – depending on the model and attachments – print designs onto a wide range of materials. Whether you want to personalise everyday items or create your own products to sell, it’s ideal for DIY enthusiasts, hobbyists, crafters and small business owners. What you can make depends on the machine but projects include:

Personalised gifts – Engraved glasses, balsa wood keepsakes, slate coasters, jewellery and keyrings

DIY and home decor – Wall art, acrylic signs, lampshades, ornaments and plant labels.

Stickers and decals – Custom stickers, labels, packaging and printed designs, with the M2 offering an inkjet print-and-cut option.

Small business ideas – Branded merch, wedding favours, personalised stationery, product tags, signage and bespoke gifts.

Clothing accessories – Custom leather patches, fabric decorations and bag charms

M2 vs F2 vs P3: Which is best for me?

The M2 is a good all-rounder for casual hobbyists and small businesses, particularly if you want to combine laser engraving and cutting with full colour printing. It’s ideal for personalised gifts, stickers, labels and smaller creative projects.

The F2 is a more compact, portable option, making it best for hobbyists and businesses that might want to upscale their projects. Its dual-laser technology allows it to engrave a wider range of materials than the M2, including metal, which makes it particularly useful for jewellery and branded merch.

For more demanding projects and businesses looking to upscale, the P3 is the machine to consider. Its larger working area and more powerful laser make it better suited to cutting thicker materials and producing larger items or big batches of products. It’s best for established small businesses or serious makers rather than small side hustles or crafters.