Black Friday 2023 TV deals: Saturday’s best discounts on top OLED, QLED and LED televisions – LIVE

Black Friday itself might be a little while away – November 24th to be exact – but the sales period is here early and there are plenty of excellent Black Friday TV deals floating around already.

Today, we’ll be bringing you the best of them live and direct on this blog, so you’ll be best informed on which of the top TV brands have the best value sets. Whether that’s Samsung, Sony, LG or TCL telly, we’ll cut through the confusing model numbers and tell you exactly what’s what with each model and whether a deal is worth your time.

After all, we’ve tested too many TVs to count over here at Expert Reviews and we’ve also been through a lot of deal periods too, so we know a good discount when we see one.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the day, as well as our general Black Friday Deals Live blog that caters to more than just TVs, so stick with either and you’ll find a Black Friday bargain for you.