Black Friday 2023 TV deals: Saturday’s best discounts on top OLED, QLED and LED televisions – LIVE
It's only 11 November but there are still plenty of Black Friday TV deals on LG, Sony and Samsung sets ahead of the big day on 24 November
Black Friday itself might be a little while away – November 24th to be exact – but the sales period is here early and there are plenty of excellent Black Friday TV deals floating around already.
Today, we’ll be bringing you the best of them live and direct on this blog, so you’ll be best informed on which of the top TV brands have the best value sets. Whether that’s Samsung, Sony, LG or TCL telly, we’ll cut through the confusing model numbers and tell you exactly what’s what with each model and whether a deal is worth your time.
After all, we’ve tested too many TVs to count over here at Expert Reviews and we’ve also been through a lot of deal periods too, so we know a good discount when we see one.
We’ll be updating this page throughout the day, as well as our general Black Friday Deals Live blog that caters to more than just TVs, so stick with either and you’ll find a Black Friday bargain for you.
The best TV deals this Black Friday – LIVE
12:32 | 11 Nov
Get a RECORD LOW DEAL on this 4K Samsung TV – but hurry, stock is limited
The Samsung CU8070 4K Ultra HD smart TV is now selling for the cheapest it has ever been according to price indexer CamelCamelCamel in every size between 43in and 75in. That’s the 75in (avg: £1,137, now £899), 65in (avg: £849, now £649), 55in (avg £601, now £499), 50in (avg £539, now £429), 43in (avg £476, now £379).
All these prices can be found via Amazon, where you can select the size for you, but we reckon the £200 saving on the 65in model might be the tastiest deal.
11:58 | 11 Nov
The MASSIVE 65in TCL C645K is now just £533 when using code SAVENOW
We were heartily impressed with the TCL C645K when we reviewed it, awarding the set a five-star review and a recommended award for its accurate SDR and HDR images, comprehensive HDR support and very low input lag. Now at £533, it’s cheaper than ever too, down from its previous price of £599. If that’s not a budget TV worth your attention, I don’t know what is.
10:54 | 11 Nov
Here are the TV deals to AVOID today – and a couple that are better options
Sometimes it’s easiest to show you which TVs aren’t selling for a good price right now, so you know the models to avoid purchasing right now and waiting out for a better deal – or simply purchasing a better TV for a more attractive discount.
First up is the 43in Amazon Fire TV 4-series TV, selling for £340 via Amazon right now. It’s a solid entry-level performer that, while basic, still earned praise for accuracy and commanded three stars in our full-length review. The problem we have is with the price point: we’ve seen it for much cheaper, specifically £250 last month.
Amazon’s other major TV set – the 55in Amazon Omni QLED is an even better buy that earned a five star review and recommended gong from us, however, it’s also not selling for a great price. It might say it is discounted to £570 but we saw it selling for £450 just this time last month and expect it to fall lower than that soon.
Both are likely to see some proper discounts when Amazon begins their Black Friday discounts next week, so you’ll need to wait a little longer if these are the TVs for you.
What you SHOULD buy instead
Instead, you should think about purchasing the 55in Hisense A6K. It’s been an average of £422 since launching this year and is now on for the record low price of £328 via Amazon or £318 via AO (for AO members only – AO membership costs £40/yr).
The 50in Samsung CU7100 is another attractive proposition that also never cost less. Retailing for £397 on average, it’s now £368 in the Black Friday sales.
09:59 | 11 Nov
Welcome to the weekend Black Friday TV deal fans – here’s the best of the discounts we’ve seen thus far
I hope you are all enjoying a restful weekend now Saturday has arrived, perhaps enjoying a movie or two on your TV set. But if you think your telly could do with an upgrade, you are in the right place. We’ll be bringing you the best TV deals live across the day so you aren’t left in the dark as to what Black Friday discounts are best suited to you.
To get us started, here are a few of the best TV deals we’ve seen in the early Black Friday sales so far.
- 75in LG MiniLED QNED916Q (was £3,099, now £999)
- 55in Sony Bravia X75WL (was £782, now £649)
- 50in Samsung QN90C (was £1,125, now £999) + £197 soundbar + six months Disney Plus
- 42in LG C3 (avg £1,200, now £899)
- 50in Samsung CU7100 (was £399; now £329)
- 43in Philips Ambilight 807 (avg £709; now £499)
- 75in Hisense 7KQT (avg £1,311, now £899)
- 48in LG C2 (avg £947, now £784)
- 32in JVC TV (was £250, now £140)
- 43in Sky Glass TV with Sky TV and Netflix for £33/mth
- 55in TCL C645K (was £429, now £399)