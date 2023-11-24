Don’t miss this STELLAR Sky Glass Black Friday bundle deal

The TV is available in three sizes (43in, 55in and 65in) and comes in five different colours. It features a 4K Quantum Dot panel with local dimming and supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats. It includes a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, offering a good audio experience. The TV is designed to work with any broadband connection, though Sky recommends a minimum speed for optimal performance​​.

Key specifications include a 60Hz refresh rate, integrated Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 speakers and three HDMI 2.1 inputs. It also supports voice control through the “Hello Sky” feature and provides multiroom support via the Sky Stream Puck, although this comes at an additional cost. It’s important to note that Sky Glass doesn’t record TV to local storage like Sky Q; instead, it uses a “Playlist” feature​​.

Sky Glass is stylish but a bit bulkier and heavier than most modern TVs. It includes a central stand for easy placement and offers the option for wall-mounting. Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1 inputs, a USB-C connector and an Ethernet port, but it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack or Bluetooth audio connectivity​​.

The image quality of Sky Glass, while not the best available for the price, has improved significantly, making it a good choice for those seeking convenient streaming and decent picture quality. The audio quality is robust for built-in speakers, with a total amplification of 215W, although the surround-sound effect is limited and bass delivery could be better​​.