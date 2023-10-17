Hisense E7K Pro review: A capable 4K TV that wins at gaming

The TV uses the brand’s VIDAA U 7 smart platform and handles every HDR format: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Dolby Vision IQ. There’s also support for eARC, along with Dolby Atmos decoding, Alexa built-in, and a comprehensive choice of streaming video services.

The gaming features are also impressive, with two full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs that support ALLM, VRR, and frame rates up to 4K/144Hz, along with Hisense’s Game Bar, and support for AMD Freesync Premium. A very low input lag rounds out an impressive gaming package.

READ NEXT: Our favourite TVs for gaming