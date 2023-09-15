Philips OLED+908 preview: Pricing confirmed for this year’s flagship Ambilight TV

Philips OLED+908 preview: Features

The OLED+908 is powered by Philips’ seventh-generation P5 AI processor and has an OLED panel that uses Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology and a META Booster algorithm to hit stated peak brightness of 2,100 nits on a 3% window and up to 250 nits on a full-field pattern.

That’s incredibly bright for an OLED but its use of the aforementioned technologies helps improve performance in a number of other ways, too. MLA increases viewing angles by up to 30% compared with conventional OLED panels, while META Booster enhances colour expression as brightness levels fluctuate.

The OLED+908’s panel also benefits from a new polariser referred to as Vanta Black. This seeks to reduce reflections and, based on my time gawping at the TV, does so remarkably well.

Furthermore, the OLED+908 incorporates three features to push picture quality even higher: “Super Resolution”, “Smart Bit Enhancement” and “Ambient Intelligence V2”. Super Resolution uses depth mapping to deliver increased detail and sharper edges; Smart Bit Enhancement elevates 8-bit content to something closer to 14-bit, removing banding and smoothing gradation, and Ambient Intelligence V2 uses the television’s built-in RGB Colour Sensor to adjust the picture settings to compensate for both sunlight and room lighting.

Dolby Vision 4K 120Hz is supported when hooked up to a compatible console via either of the two HDMI 2.1 inputs and there are a further two HDMI 2.0b ports for connecting external devices. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is present and correct, with both FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync supported. There doesn’t seem to be a dedicated gaming hub akin to Samsung’s Game Bar 3.0 but there are picture and audio modes specifically tailored for gaming.

One thing that sets Philips TVs apart is their incorporation of Ambilight. The OLED+908 has responsive LEDs built into the back of three sides of its panel (the top, left and right edges) and these illuminate the wall behind the TV to help increase immersion and reduce eye strain.

On the audio front, Philips has once again partnered with esteemed British manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins and the OLED+908 incorporates an integrated 3.1-channel 81W sound system. This consists of a 75mm bass woofer and four bass radiators on the rear of the set and left, right and centre channels built into what looks like a slender soundbar that runs below the panel. Each channel comprises a pair of 30mm mid-range drivers and a 19mm dome tweeter. Both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are supported and there’s the option to connect an external subwoofer should you require more potent bass reproduction.

Like its predecessor, the OLED+907, the OLED+908 runs the Google TV operating system and supports the HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG HDR formats. It’s good to see that Philips has also done some work on the user interface, too, reducing the space menus take up on the screen and grouping and ordering settings in a more logical manner.

READ NEXT: The best TVs for gaming