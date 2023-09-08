Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen (2023) review: Portable big-screen fun

Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen review: Setup and operation

The Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen is incredibly easy to set up, thanks to automatic keystoning, levelling and focusing. Point it where you want to project and it’ll do the rest. This proved flawless in testing, although you can manually fine-tune the keystoning, levelling and focus if necessary.

You increase or decrease the image size between 30 and 100 inches diagonally by moving the Freestyle nearer or farther from the wall. You can project at any angle, including upwards if you want a picture on the ceiling, so you can watch your favourite show anywhere, even lying in bed.

The Freestyle proved fairly quiet in operation, with a noise level of only 25dB from two feet away. It’s also easy to operate, with a home page and menu system that’s intuitive to navigate, allowing you to make adjustments in the menus or choose from the available streaming apps.

The SmartThings app makes setup a breeze, providing basic control plus additional functionality for accessing the apps, a universal guide, smart edge blending and smart calibration. All the main apps are present and correct, while navigating the smart system is slick and responsive.

Samsung’s Smart Calibration feature enables the Freestyle to be quickly and easily calibrated with a supporting smartphone. This feature measures test patterns to produce more accurate images in a matter of seconds, making it very useful when projecting onto off-white walls.

Smart Edge Blending allows two second-generation Freestyle projectors to be paired and their pictures seamlessly blended into an ultra-large-screen image. The minimum recommended screen size is 130 inches, allowing users to get the full benefit of 21:9 content when streaming videos.

We tested this feature and it worked flawlessly thanks to the entire process being explained in the SmartThings app. Set up the two Freestyles, align the test patterns, then use the camera in your phone to analyse the two images and seamlessly combine them into a single widescreen picture.

The process worked without issue, and we couldn’t see the blend between the two projectors when looking at photos or watching videos streamed from a mobile device. At present, only the Android version of SmartThings allows video streaming, but the iOS version does support photos.

READ NEXT: Our favourite streaming sticks from Amazon, Roku and more