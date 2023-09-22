Yamaha True X SR-X50A review: Does X truly mark the spot?

If anyone knows about soundbars it’s Yamaha – and the company’s strategy for returning to Dolby Atmos soundbar action seems sound. But while the SR-X50A soundbar/wireless subwoofer combo has plenty to recommend it, both where performance and quality of build and finish are concerned, there are definite chinks in its armour.

The driver specification is eccentric, but the soundstage created is as deep and wide as they come at this sort of money. It’s well-defined, too, and projects voices with real positivity. The tonal balance is good, and the relationship between soundbar and subwoofer is as cosy as can be – the subwoofer itself hits hard but with a great deal of finesse. Detail levels are high, and there’s reasonable dynamism to the sound too.

There’s not much elevation to the performance, though, which curtails the impact of Dolby Atmos soundtracks. And when the switch to music is made, the composure of the tonality goes astray and is replaced by a rather edgy, toothy alternative. There’s a shortage of substance here that’s quite strongly at odds with the confident, quite assertive performance of the subwoofer.

So if you’re looking for an all-round Atmos soundbar system, there are better options out there. But if you’re after big, wide and well-realised movie sound with expert low-frequency foundations, you might just have come to the right place.