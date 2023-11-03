TCL C645K (65C645K) review: A very capable budget 4K HDR TV

TCL C645K review: Price and competition

The TCL C645K is very competitively priced. At the time of writing, you can the 43in model for £319, the 50in version for £337, the 55in TV for £399, the 65in screen size reviewed here for £579, and the 75in whopper for £899, while the jumbo 85in panel retails for a very reasonable £1,499.

In terms of competition, TCL is its own worst enemy, with the C745K offering exceptional performance and value for money. It’s more expensive across the three sizes it’s available in – 55in (£599), 65in (£749) and 75in (£1,099) – but the gaming features are significantly better, making it the ideal choice for film fans and more competitive gamers.

Other alternatives include the 55in Amazon Fire TV 4-Series at £430 (there isn’t a 65in option), and the 65in Samsung CU7100, which costs slightly more at £598. While both are decent TVs, the C645K has the edge in terms of performance, features, screen sizes and price.

