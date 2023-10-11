The Garmin Fenix 7 crashes to its best EVER price in this amazing Prime Day deal

The best sports watch money can buy now costs MUCH less – but run, this Garmin offer won't last long!

With Prime Day II well underway, the incredible Garmin Fenix 7 has just dropped from its usual lofty price of £600 to just £420 – its lowest price EVER on Amazon.

Our five-star review of the Garmin Fenix 7 called it the best wearable money can buy. We raved about its great battery life, superb accuracy and full maps, but admitted it was pretty pricey. Now with 30% off, there’s never been a better time to buy this outstanding multi-sport watch.

This amazing saving can only be yours if you’re an Amazon Prime member, and may not last all day. But it only takes a minute to sign up for Prime, and you can always cancel before the free trial is up.

READ NEXT: Best Garmin watches 2023

View deal at Amazon

When we reviewed the Garmin Fenix 7, we were so wowed by its exceptional quality and performance that we gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award even at its full price of £600. But what impressed us so much?

The Fenix 7’s standout feature is its incredible battery life. This clever watch can use use solar energy to last longer between charges, so you won’t lose power on extended adventures in the great outdoors.

The Fenix 7 is brilliantly accurate when timing your runs, tracking your hikes and monitoring your other activities.

We also loved the full built-in maps that let you explore new terrain without worrying about losing your signal (and yourself) on extended adventures.

Buy now from Amazon

How good is this offer, really? It’s an absolute corker. The Garmin Fenix 7 has been discounted a couple of times to £449, and once to £429 for a single day. But discounts are rare, and even on Black Friday it was only reduced to £490.

The Fenix 7’s current Prime Day price of £419 is the lowest it’s ever been, and it’ll probably bounce back up over £500 by the end of today, Wednesday 11 October. Grab this offer before it vanishes in the next minutes, hours or seconds!

Try Prime for free