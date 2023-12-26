The best Christmas and Boxing Day deals – LIVE
Now that the festivities of Christmas have come to a close, it’s time to shift focus to the much-anticipated Boxing Day sale. With incredible offers on top brands and a myriad of products, it’s the perfect opportunity to get a head start on next year’s gifts – or treat yourself to something special.
There are stonking discounts to be had on an array of brilliant products, including vacuum cleaners, TVs, iPhones, smartphones, mattresses, toothbrushes, laptops, Xbox, PlayStation, and much more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home or snag the latest gadgets for less, we’ve got you covered.
So be sure to stay tuned as we provide you with round-the-clock updates on the very best money-saving deals this Boxing Day.
17.00 | 26 Dec
Enjoy brilliant discounts at LEGO
LEGO are currently offering excellent savings on hundreds of products across its website, including The Mighty Bowser, Captain America’s Shield, Chewbacca, NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander, The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell, and much more.
So, if you’re looking to pick up a thoughtful gift or just add to your personal collection, this is the perfect opportunity to do so for less.
16.20 | 26 Dec
Save hundreds in Simba’s Boxing Day Sale
Sleep easy with huge discounts on selected mattresses at Simba, including the bestselling Simba Hybrid Pro and Hybrid Luxe.
To put it into perspective, you can now buy the king size Hybrid Pro for an astonishing £962, down from its usual price tag of £1,749 – that’s a WHOPPING £787 reduction! Be sure act quickly though, as these mammoth savings won’t hang around.
For more details on our favourite hybrid mattress, see our glowing full-length review.
15.45 | 26 Dec
Google Pixel 8 drops to its LOWEST-EVER price
Our five-star recommended Google Pixel 8 would usually set you back £699, but thanks to a generous reduction, you can now get it for a SENSATIONAL £605! Considering the Pixel 8 first came to market in October, this is a fantastic opportunity to snag a brand-new, state-of-the-art smartphone for an absolute steal.
For more information on the Pixel 8, be sure check out our full-length review.
14.30 | 26 Dec
Make TASTY savings on the Ninja Foodi Max
The extra-large version of our best dual-drawer Ninja Air Fryer is now ONLY £179!
Reduced from its average retail of £230, you could save a stunning £51 on the Foodi Max which comes equipped with six cooking functions, two independent cooking zones, and a 9.5L capacity.
If you’re looking to save time and money this December, this is a deal well worth considering.
13.50 | 26 Dec
Le Creuset Sale at John Lewis
You can now save hundreds on a variety of Le Creuset products at John Lewis! So if you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen set up in 2024, be sure to check out these stunning Boxing Day savings.
13.10 | 26 Dec
Don’t miss this OUTSTANDING Blink Video Doorbell bundle
Sometimes a bundle deal is too good to pass up, and this is certainly one of them. You can get the Sync Module 2 Doorbell AND the Echo Pop for an UNBELIEVABLE £55! Reduced from its average price of £85, that’s a tidy saving of £30 – so don’t hang around, as this limited-time deal won’t last for long.
12.40 | 26 Dec
Google Pixel Tablet now ONLY £499
The Google Pixel Tablet (128GB) drops to BRILLIANT £499, down from its average retail of £565. Having impressed with its useful smart home features and solid battery life in its full-length review, you can now save a tidy £66 as part of this limited-time deal.
12.00 | 26 Dec
Shark Stratos now at its LOWEST-EVER price
Our five-star recommended Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum is now an INCREDIBLE £249, down from its average price of £361.
Praised for its superb cleaning performance, good battery life, and ease of use in its full-length review, you can now bag it for £112 less as part of this sensational deal – so don’t dilly-dally if you’re hoping to bag a bargain this Boxing Day.
11.15 | 26 Dec
Xbox Series X sees a MASSIVE reduction
If you’re looking to save big on the Xbox Series X, look no further. Down from an average of £444, you can now bag the next-gen console for an OUTSTANDING £359 – saving you a tidy £85.
10.45 | 26 Dec
Save a WHOPPING £100 on the Samsung Galaxy A54
You can now bag the Samsung Galaxy A54 for ONLY £400, down from its usual listing of £500. Receiving a five-star recommendation in its full-length review, you can now nab the 256GB version of the handset for an absolute steal! But be sure to act quickly, as this exceptional offer won’t hang around.