The best Christmas and Boxing Day deals and sales LIVE

The festive period might be almost over but that means one thing – the Boxing Day sales are here. There are some incredible discounts across a range of products from air fryers to phones. Better still, many products are discounted as much as they were during Black Friday.
If you didn’t get that dream gift you were hoping for or you have some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, there are plenty of deals to be had across home, tech, beauty and more.
We update this page with the best Boxing Day deals as and when we find them, so be sure to stay tuned and bookmark this page so you don’t miss out.
27 Dec | 13:05
This Kenwood kettle is now just £27
One of our favourite kettles, the Kenwood Abbey Lux, has had its price slashed in the Boxing Day sales. This budget friendly boiler is now £27 at Amazon (in dark grey and rose gold), down from its average price of £35. That’s a modest £8 saving on what we think is a stylish and great value kettle. Be quick though, this deal won’t hang around forever.
27 Dec | 12:44
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K now £40
If you missed out on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, there is still time to nab a deal on a Fire TV Stick. This 4K version is down to £40 in the festive sales and while it’s not quite its lowest-ever price, there’s still a reasonable £9 saving on its average Amazon price.
27 Dec | 12:22
Save 20% on these amazing budget ANC headphones
Use the code WSCPHF6T1T and you’ll be able to save a tasty 20% on the affordable Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones . The code works on the stylish pink and blue versions, bringing them down to £80, saving you £15. As well as great ANC, these headphones have excellent battery life and great sound customisation, so nab them for less while you can.
27 Dec | 11:47
This smart home bundle deal is INCREDIBLE
Right now, you can nab yourself a Blink video doorbell, Sync Module 2 and an Echo Pop for just £55. That’s an incredible £80 saving on its usual price. This bundle set is a great little starter kit if you’re looking to start your smart home journey.
27 Dec | 11:33
Up to 40% off in the Le Creuset sale
If you’ve been eyeing up a gorgeous Le Creuset mug, casserole dish or pan set, now is your chance to bag one for less. John Lewis currently has up to 40% off an incredible number of items including this XL salt and pepper set and the classic deep oven dish. Be quick though, this sale ends soon.
27 Dec | 10:57
HUGE savings across Lego sets and models
The Lego store has some ultra festive deals across a range of its most popular toys and sets. These include the Star Wars Chewbacca build and display model (now £145), the Mickey and Minnie Mouse Back-to-School Project Box (now £28) and the Mighty Bowser model (now £184).
27 Dec | 10:30
This Samsung Galaxy phone is now EVEN CHEAPER
The Samsung Galaxy A54 has 128GB storage, a whopping 5,000mah battery and a 50MP main camera all for just £379. This deal sees it drop back down to its lowest-EVER price and saves you almost £50 on its average Amazon price.
27 Dec | 10:05
Ninja Foodi Max air fryer down to just £179
If you’re quick, you can pick up the supersized version of the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer for just £179 – bringing it back down to its Black Friday price. This 9.5L dual-drawer air fryer lets you air fry, bake, roast and more.