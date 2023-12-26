Bag a MASSIVE discount on the Barbie Dreamhouse this Christmas
Save a STUNNING £115 in this Barbie Dreamhouse Christmas deal
As part of its Christmas sale, Amazon is offering a HUGE saving on the Barbie Dreamhouse. At an average price of £285, you can now snap up this fun-filled Dreamhouse for just £170, which is a whopping £115 off and the cheapest it’s ever been. With a large open design, ten different play areas and over 75 storytelling pieces, this is one Boxing Day discount that’s “Kenough” for everyone to enjoy. Even Allan.
Suitable for children ages three and up, this is an updated version of an already iconic design, with this pink party palace Dreamhouse offering a surprisingly immersive play experience. Ready to host the pool party of her dreams, the Dreamhouse features a fabulous three-story spiral slide, swing set, pool, palm tree garden terrace and loads more.
But the fun doesn’t stop there. Barbie can turn her living room into the ultimate slumber party spot by simply flipping it out into a bed that holds at least two of her friends. And if that’s not enough, there’s an extra pull-out bed underneath her own in the bedroom to fit another doll. Perhaps somebody should invite Ken to enjoy the pool party fun.
There’s also room for Barbie’s furry friends as the Dreamhouse doubles as the ultimate pet palace. This set includes a puppy figurine, pet elevator, pet slide, pet pool, pet bed, doggie door and pet house. That’s a lot of pet-friendly features for your child to explore.
With integrated lights and sounds, a wheelchair-accessible elevator, a fabulous closet and many more wonderful features, this is sure to be a knockout for any Barbie fan. And with a magical £115 discount on top, Barbie’s not the only one ready to party.