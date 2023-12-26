Bag a MASSIVE discount on the Barbie Dreamhouse this Christmas

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Barbie can turn her living room into the ultimate slumber party spot by simply flipping it out into a bed that holds at least two of her friends. And if that’s not enough, there’s an extra pull-out bed underneath her own in the bedroom to fit another doll. Perhaps somebody should invite Ken to enjoy the pool party fun.

There’s also room for Barbie’s furry friends as the Dreamhouse doubles as the ultimate pet palace. This set includes a puppy figurine, pet elevator, pet slide, pet pool, pet bed, doggie door and pet house. That’s a lot of pet-friendly features for your child to explore.