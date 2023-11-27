This STUNNING Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts set plummets to lowest ever price

In addition to the main castle, the set includes mini-models such as the Durmstrang Ship, Beauxbatons Carriage with winged horses and the Ford Anglia in the branches of the Whomping Willow. These additional models add depth and detail to the overall Hogwarts scene.

A unique feature of this Lego set is the gold-coloured Lego Hogwarts architect statue, which can be placed next to the “Hogwarts Castle” nameplate or at the corner of the display, creating an enchanting centrepiece.

The impressive size of this model, measuring more than 21cm (8.5in) high and 35cm (13.5in) wide, it definitely captures the magic of the Harry Potter universe, appealing to both adults and children alike.