Panasonic TV model numbers 2022: Get the lowdown on every Panasonic 4K OLED and LCD model

If you’ve spent any time shopping for the latest and greatest Panasonic 4K HDR TV, you’ll know that the Japanese electronics titan doesn’t make it easy to choose. Not only does Panasonic release numerous new TVs every year, but the similar-sounding model numbers make it hard for the layperson to tell them apart.

Despite the attempts of Panasonic (and every other TV manufacturer) to bamboozle the general public with official designations that read like the names of Star Wars maintenance droids, there is a fairly simple method to translating the codes.

In this article, we’ll run you through every new model in Panasonic’s 2022 TV lineup and explain how to understand the model numbers by breaking them down into their component parts. There are plenty of new TVs and technologies to dive into too, and we’ll explain everything you know about these to help you work out which Panasonic TV is right for you.

Panasonic TVs 2022: What you need to know

In May, Panasonic confirmed the five OLED and two LED LCD televisions that will make up its core range in 2022. Only one of those LCDs will be coming to the UK, however.

Its flagship TV, the LZ2000 was unveiled at CES in January and is joined by the LZ1500, LZ1000, LZ980 – all of which are updates of 2021 models – along with the new LZ800, which is a UK exclusive. The only new LED LCD model currently confirmed for a UK release is the LX800.

Panasonic’s 2022 TV ranges promise to bring a whole host of improvements to last year’s crop of tellies, so without further ado, let’s look at the new tech and features being incorporated into the various models.

Panasonic TVs 2022: What’s new this year?

Panel technology

All of this year’s Panasonic OLEDs use OLED.EX panel technology. This sees the hydrogen elements found in typical OLED displays replaced with deuterium, a heavier compound capable of emitting stronger light.

According to Panasonic, the flagship LZ2000 will be around 40% brighter than last year’s model as a result. Like last year, the LZ2000 and LZ1500 sport “Master OLED Pro” panels on screen sizes 55in and up. The LZ1000 and larger LZ980 models use a less advanced “Master OLED” panel, while the 42in and 48in LZ1500 and LZ980, along with all LZ800 models, make do with a basic OLED configuration.

Auto AI picture mode

In 2021, Panasonic introduced an Auto AI mode capable of adjusting picture quality based on the genre of content being displayed. Its 2022 TVs will be able to detect genres faster than before but the LZ2000 will also now factor in the ambient colour temperature of a room to deliver an improved experience in different lighting conditions.

Also new for 2022 is support for the Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, which serves the same purpose as Panasonic’s ambient light picture optimising technology but specifically for Netflix content.

Screen sizes

This year also marks the arrival of new screen sizes across the Panasonic range. A 77in “cinema size” version of the LZ2000 will be available in addition to 55in and 65in models, while the LZ1500 gets new 48in and 42in options to complement the 55in and 65in variants available last year.

The LZ980 will be available in a new 42in screen size, while the LZ800 shares the same 42in, 48in, 55in and 65in options as the model above it. Only the LZ1000 remains unchanged, with just 55in and 65in screen sizes available.

On the LCD front, the 40in and 58in screen sizes of the LX800 have been dropped and replaced by 43in and 55in alternatives. There'll also be a new 75in model available.

Gaming

Panasonic is keen to push the gaming credentials of its televisions in 2022 and its improved Game Mode Extreme is supported across the whole of the OLED lineup. The various entries all include HDMI 2.1 ports that support key gaming features including 4K@120Hz, High Frame Rate and Variable Refresh Rate.

New for 2022, the “Game Control Board” functions similarly to Samsung’s Game Bar, presenting relevant real-time gaming information in one location. Frame data, HDR tone mapping settings, input lag and viewing modes will all be accessible at the touch of a button without the need to leave your game.

The OLED lineup will also benefit from a 60Hz Refresh Mode that reduces input lag, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

Audio

The biggest audio upgrades are seen on the flagship LZ2000, which gets directional sound courtesy of multiple built-in upward-, side- and front-firing speaker units. The TV also benefits from a series of front array speakers that run along the bottom of the panel. This new arrangement is able to deliver directional audio that can be adjusted to suit an individual’s needs via an easy-to-use UI. Viewers can select from three different modes: Pinpoint mode directs sound to a specific point in the room, Area mode shifts sound to a certain area and Spot mode boosts volume in a particular spot.

Operating system

Every model in Panasonic’s 2022 OLED lineup uses the latest iteration of the company’s smart platform, My Home Screen 7.0. This supports every key streaming service and offers a new accessibility menu that provides access to voice control, audio description, dialogue enhancement and subtitles. The LX800 is the exception in the Panasonic range, and uses Android TV rather than My Home Screen.

Panasonic TVs 2022: Model numbers explained

As promised, here is where we begin to demystify those baffling Panasonic TV model numbers. The code breakers of GCHQ are hardly needed here, as the system is actually quite simple if you follow the steps below. Let’s take the TX-55LZ2000B as our example.

TX = sale region, with ‘TX’ representing the UK

55 = screen size in inches (measured across the diagonal)

L= Year, with ‘L’ representing 2022

Z = OLED (meanwhile, X = LCD LED)

2000 = Product series (the higher the number, the more premium the model)

B = Also sale region, ‘B’ representing the UK

For another example, let’s break down the TX-75LX800B: a 75in, 2022, LED, 800-series for sale in the UK. Simple!

Panasonic TVs 2022: The new models

We’re still waiting for official pricing and availability information for the 2022 range but have outlined the key features of each model below.

LZ2000: The LZ2000 is Panasonic’s all-singing, all-dancing flagship OLED. It’s powered by the company’s most advanced chip – the HCX Pro AI Processor – runs the latest version of its smart OS, My Home Screen 7.0, and supports a wide range of HDR formats, including HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ. It’s significantly brighter than last year’s JZ2000, has an improved audio system and is now also available in a 77in screen size.

TX-55LZ2000B: £2,230

TX-65LZ2000B: £2,899

TX-77LZ2000B: £4,300

LZ1500: Like the LZ2000, the 55in and 65in models of the LZ1500 feature a Master OLED Pro panel and Dynamic Cinema Surround Pro, though they miss out on Panasonic’s Luminance Booster technology and don’t have quite as impressive an audio system. The 48in and 42in variants have basic OLED configuration panels, less impressive speaker setups and different stands but will of course cost rather less.

TX-42LZ1500B: £TBC

TX-48LZ1500B: £TBC

TX-55LZ1500B: £TBC

TX-65LZ1500B: £TBC

LZ1000: The LZ1000 uses the same processor as the two models above it but its Master OLED panel is a step down in terms of quality. It has plenty of other things going for it, however, with HDMI 2.1 ports that support next-gen gaming features, Cinema Surround Pro audio, Dolby Atmos and a swivelling stand.

TX-55LZ1000B: £TBC

TX-65LZ1000B: £TBC

LZ980: Available in four screen sizes, the LZ980 uses Panasonic’s premium processor but makes do with the basic OLED panel configuration. It includes almost all of the other features found on the LZ1000, but gets a stand that doesn’t swivel.

TX-42LZ980B: £TBC

TX-48LZ980B: £TBC

TX-55LZ980B: £TBC

TX-65LZ980B: £TBC

LZ800: The LZ800 is Panasonic’s cheapest OLED in 2022 and as such, is the least well-specced. The panel is of the basic OLED variety, while Cinema Surround replaces Cinema Surround Pro. HDMI 2.1 features are still supported, however, as are Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Auto AI picture processing.

TX-42LZ800B: £TBC

TX-48LZ800B: £TBC

TX-55LZ800B: £TBC

TX-65LZ800B: £TBC

LX800: The only LCD TV announced for a UK release, the LX800 swaps out the My Home Screen OS for Android TV. The experience is geared towards smart operation, with Chromecast built-in and Google’s voice assistant accessible directly from the TV’s remote. The speaker units have been upgraded from last year’s model so should be able to take better advantage of the set’s support for Dolby Atmos. The 43in and 50in models miss out on Panasonic’s HDR Cinema Display panel found on the larger screen sizes.

TX-43LX800B: £TBC

TX-50LX800B: £TBC

TX-55LX800B: £TBC

TX-65LX800B: £TBC

TX-75LX800B: £TBC

Panasonic TVs: The 2021 models

Because none of the above models are actually available just yet, let’s also take a look at the options from 2021 that are still on sale and for considerably cheaper than they were last year.

JZ2000: Powered by the HCX Pro AI Processor and with four HDMI inputs, two of which are 2.1 certified, the JZ2000 is last year’s top-of-the-range OLED. Its audio system is “Tuned by Technics” and it uses Panasonic’s premium Master OLED Pro panel.

JZ1500: The JZ1500 similarly comes packing the same processor and panel as the JZ2000 but lacks the heft of its audio setup. There’s still support for Dolby Atmos, however, along with support for Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ Adaptive. It also houses a couple of HDMI 2.1 inputs so is a strong choice for next-gen gaming.

JZ1000: Here we lose the Master OLED Pro panel in favour of the more affordable Master OLED display but retain the HCX Pro AI chip and HDMI 2.1 support (VRR, 4K at 120Hz, ALLM and eARC) found on the premium OLEDs. Of course, all the HDR formats remain too: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and DolbyVision IQ.

JZ980: The last of the 2021 OLEDs, the JZ980, has Panasonic’s standard 4K OLED panel with support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and DolbyVision IQ, the brand-new processor, two HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC, VRR, 4K at 120Hz and ALLM, and a 30W sound system.

JX850: This LCD model features Panasonic’s HDR Bright Panel Plus with HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support. Here the chip is downgraded to the HCX AI Processor. It’s hardly frills-free, as it has advanced AI upscaling, Filmmaker mode and HDMI 2.1 next-gen gaming features.

JX800: Panasonic’s 2021 entry-level model runs the Android TV operating system rather than My Home Screen 6.0. It lacks HDMI 2.1 ports so doesn’t support next-gen gaming features but does support the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, along with Filmmaker mode, True Cinema and Sport/Game modes.