Best smart TV 2022: The top televisions for webOS, Tizen, Android TV and more

If you're after a user-friendly television offering a comprehensive range of content options, you need the best smart TV you can afford. The best smart TVs on the market are intuitive to use, incorporate useful AI features and grant access to a whole host of streaming services.

Most manufacturers of modern televisions build in at least some smart features, even on their cheapest models, so if you're buying a new TV today, you can pretty much guarantee that it’s a smart TV. But what exactly does a television need to be able to do to be classified as a smart TV and what separates the best smart TV from the rest of the competition?

For a TV to be considered ‘smart’, all it really needs is some kind of smart platform – often referred to as an operating system (OS) – and the ability to connect to the internet. Some manufacturers have their own smart platforms, while others use variants of an OS made by another company, such as Google. Smart TV platforms don’t all come with the same range of features and applications, though, so you do need to choose carefully to make sure you get the features you need, such as support for your preferred streaming services.

In this guide, we’ll outline the best smart TV platforms around and highlight the TVs that will let you get the most from them. If you need to know more about smart TVs before diving into our list of the best around, our FAQ will answer the key questions you might have about smart TVs.

Best smart TV: At a glance

Pressed for time? Here are our top picks:

How to choose the best Smart TV platform for you

Do you need an internet connection to use a smart TV?

Smart TVs can connect to your home’s internet connection over Wi-Fi or through a wired ethernet connection. That doesn’t mean you can’t use your smart TV offline, though; you’ll still be able to watch normal TV if you have Freeview reception, and Blu-ray players and gaming consoles will operate just as they would on a non-smart TV – you’ll just miss out on all the features that rely on an internet connection.

So why should you get your smart TV online?

Ideally, though, you want to be able to make use of in-built smart TV streaming apps such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Now TV and YouTube to name a few. TV catchup apps like Freeview Play also depend on an internet connection, so these will remain unavailable to you when you’re offline. Keeping your TV online also guarantees that you’ll automatically receive the software updates sent out by the manufacturer, helping to keep your TV up to date with the latest bug fixes and features that may improve your user experience.

How many channels do you get with a smart TV in the UK?

UK viewers can receive up to 70 standard definition and 15 HD live TV channels with Freeview, although this number changes from region to region. Through Freeview Play you can catch up on BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4, UKTV Play and Demand 5 content whenever you’d like. If you subscribe to a paid TV service you could get an awful lot more, though: for instance, Sky Q grants access to over 300 live channels including some that broadcast in 4K/UHD.

What about streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer?

You’ll find the Netflix app on practically every smart TV going, along with plenty of other popular streaming services like Disney Plus, Now TV and Amazon Prime Video. Don’t forget that you’ll need to pay the individual subscription fees if you actually want to watch the content that’s on them. As mentioned above, BBC iPlayer and all the other free UK catchup services come as standard on modern smart TVs, accessible either through their own dedicated apps or collectively within the Freeview Play platform.

The best smart TV platforms in 2022

1. Roku TV: The best smart TV platform for content

Though Roku-branded TVs have been kicking around for several years in the US, they only made their UK debut in 2020. Roku is clearly an underdog compared to big players like Samsung and LG, but there's no doubting its smart credentials. Following in the footsteps of Roku's many excellent streaming sticks, Roku TV has an incredibly user-friendly interface and unparalleled streaming coverage.

Roku TV’s inviting home page features a grid made up of large, colourful app tiles. All your entertainment sources are laid out here, from streaming and catch-up apps to gaming consoles and personal media libraries, and the layout can be rearranged with ease or filtered using options on the left-hand side of the screen. There's also a free-to-watch, ad-supported service called Roku Channel, which serves up an ever-growing menu of movies and TV shows.

Having dedicated tabs for consoles is an absolute joy, saving you the hassle of skipping through sources. The universal search function is equally welcome; type in the name of the film or show you’re after and Roku tells you which services it’s available on and whether or not it’s free or paid. That list of streaming services is impressive, too: Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Now, Apple TV, YouTube and Freeview Play are all here.

Best smart TV with Roku TV: Hisense Roku TV (2021)

This 2021 refresh of the first Hisense Roku TV hasn't brought much in the way of change besides a slightly slimmer bezel. Picture quality is on par with the first model and the prices are equivalent across the size range, making the Hisense Roku an exceptionally affordable 4K HDR TV. And with 914 Film & TV apps to choose from, it's fair to say it has the most comprehensive content lineup of any smart TV on the market. It would have been nice if it included a voice search remote but the TV does at least offer Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri functionality.

So, how's the picture? HDR playback - the Roku supports both HDR10 and HLG - looks pretty lacklustre compared to pricier TVs, and it can suffer from motion blur, though these issues can be expected from a budget buy like this one. 4K SDR content looks great, as does content upscaled to 4K from 1080p. The contrast ratio of the VA-type LCD panel is reasonably high, colour coverage and accuracy are acceptable and the brightness is high enough for daytime viewing. For best results, put the Roku TV into 'Movie' mode.

Read our full Hisense Roku TV review for more details

Key specs - Operating system: Roku TV OS 10; Streaming services: Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Now, Apple TV, Roku Channel, Freeview Play, BT Sport, YouTube; Smart assistants: Roku voice control; Screen sizes: 43in, 50in (tested), 55in and 65in; Display type: VA-type LCD LED direct-lit; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG; HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0

Best smart TV with Roku OS: Also worth considering

TCL RP620K This TCL Roku TV shares many characteristics with the Hisense above. The TCL is a little less easy on the eye, but is slightly brighter, supports Dolby Vision and has an additional HDMI 2.0 port. Currys From £269 Buy Now

2. webOS: The best smart TV platform overall

Found exclusively on LG TVs, webOS is quite simply the best smart TV platform out there. The interface design is simple yet effective, featuring an app bar at the bottom of the screen that’s easy to scroll through but does not obscure much of the display. It’s also very easy to customise the ordering of the apps so that you can jump right into your favourites.

The best thing about webOS is definitely the Magic Remote. The Magic Remote works in the same way as a mouse on a computer screen; you point the remote at the TV, move the cursor around like a laser pointer, and then click to select. Alternatively, you can scroll through the UI with the remote’s wheel or control the TV through voice commands.

On the pricier OLED models, the UI responsiveness is exceptional, though it does become progressively slower as you go down towards the cheaper ranges due to their lack of processing power. Likewise, HDR format support is better on pricier models: HDR10 and HLG can be found on most, while high-end models get Dolby Vision as well.

WebOS has all the important streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, although you need to download YouTube from the LG Content Store. On 120Hz models, you’ll get the benefit of 24fps playback for a judder-free movie experience, and across the whole range of LG TVs, you’ll have access to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Best smart TV with webOS: LG C1 OLED

No matter what you want from your new TV, whether it be gaming prowess, class-leading 4K HDR picture quality, impressive audio, cutting-edge smarts or all of the above, the LG C1 will not disappoint. This mid-range 4K OLED won "Best TV" at our Tech Product of the Year Awards in 2021 and excels in just about every area from its svelte design to unparalleled HDR performance.

Film and TV enthusiasts will relish the stunning dynamic range made possible by the OLED panel’s pixel-level control; deep inky blacks, detailed specular highlights and vibrant colours bring HDR movies and shows to life like no other TV at this price can. The refined near-black gradation, colour accuracy and comprehensive colour coverage (it hits 99% of the DCI-P3 range) put the C1 right at the top of its class. Sadly, there’s no HDR10+ on board, though you do get the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. As for upscaling, the LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor can make 1080p Blu-rays look so good you’d think they were native 4K.

Gamers are well served here too. There are four HDMI 2.1 ports, and every single one supports next-gen features such as Variable Refresh Rate (G-Sync and FreeSync), 4K at 120Hz and Auto Low-Latency Mode, ensuring that PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 owners can get the absolute maximum out of their prized consoles. And response times? With the LG C1 in Game Optimiser mode, we measured a ludicrously low input lag of just 6ms.

Read our full LG C1 OLED review for more details

Key specs - Operating system: LG webOS; Streaming services: Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Now, Apple TV, Freeview Play, BT Sport, YouTube; Smart assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant; Screen sizes: 48in, 55in (tested), 65in, 77in and 83in; Display type: OLED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1

Best smart TV with webOS: Also worth considering

LG Nano91 (2021) The Nano91 can't match the C1 for picture quality or gaming features but it's cheaper and comes with LG's awesome Magic Remote with which you can navigate webOS. From £777 Buy Now

LG UP75 The LG UP75 is an entry-level LG 4K TV so webOS isn't as responsive on it as on pricier models and sadly there's no Magic Remote included. However, if you want an affordable webOS TV, you won't find many cheaper than this. From £329 Buy Now

3. Tizen: Best smart TV platform for Samsung fans

Tizen is Samsung's proprietary smart platform and has an intuitive and nicely designed interface that’s easy to get to grips with. At the bottom of the screen is a two-tier bar for scrolling through apps. The lower bar houses the apps themselves, and when hovering over an icon Tizen highlights content from that service on the upper bar. You can then jump directly into that film or show unless it’s on a paid service that you haven’t yet subscribed to. Reordering the app icons to your liking is a simple process too.

All of the major streaming platforms are here, from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Disney Plus and Now TV, plus all of the free UK catch-up apps like iPlayer and All 4. One main downside of opting for a Samsung TV is that it precludes access to Dolby Vision. Most new Samsung TVs support HDR10 and HLG as standard, while pricier models also include HDR10+, a Dolby Vision rival developed by Samsung. As is the case with LG, Samsung’s 120Hz models offer 24fps film playback.

Samsung has made sure that its Tizen UI performs optimally across all its models, even those with weaker processors, which ensures that the platform is responsive no matter which Samsung TV you opt for. TVs with Tizen also support voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s own Bixby AI.

Best smart TV with Tizen: Samsung QN90

Our pick of Samsung's smart TVs is the Samsung QN90, which is part of its Neo QLED range and features a panel incorporating Mini LED technology. The TV runs the latest iteration of the Tizen OS and delivers a fabulous user experience regardless of whether you're watching your favourite show, a movie, sport or gaming.

It has Samsung's own Bixby smart assistant built-in in addition to Amazon Alexa and you can also access Siri on your Apple smartphone via AirPlay 2 should you wish. The list of streaming services available is exhaustive, with Netflix, Amazon, Now TV, Disney+, Apple TV+, Rakuten and YouTube all present and correct, along with every key UK TV catch-up service.

As is the case with all of Samsung's HDR televisions, there's no support for Dolby Vision, though you do get HDR10+ support in its absence as well as support for standard HDR and HLG. The Mini LED-lit panel delivers excellent HDR performance, wide viewing angles and unlike OLED sets, is safe from screen burn. It's also excellently equipped for next-gen gaming, with support for Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode and a single HDMI 2.1 port delivering 4K resolution at 120Hz.

Read our full Samsung QN90A review for more details

Key specs - Operating system: Tizen 6.0; Streaming services: Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, Rakuten TV, ITV Hub, BBC Player, All 4, My 5; Smart assistants: Amazon Alexa, Bixby; Screen sizes: 43in, 50in (tested), 55in, 65in and 75in; Display type: Neo QLED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+; HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1

Best smart TV with Tizen: Also worth considering

Samsung AU9000 The Samsung AU9000 uses inferior panel technology to the QN90A and lacks the HDMI 2.1 port needed for optimal next-gen gaming but is a sensational purchase nonetheless. It won our Best Buy award and is our favourite TV under £500. From £449 Buy Now

4. VIDAA U: Best smart TV platform for simplicity

VIDAA U may not be as flashy or comprehensive as some of the better known smart platforms, but it's an intuitive and effective way of navigating around Hisense's televisions. The full-screen home page is laid out in such a way that it's very easy to find the apps, features and information you're looking for and there's no shortage of recommendations based on the content you've accessed in the past.

The system is highly customisable, which is a huge plus, and the selection of apps is solid, too. Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Rakuten TV are all available, while Freeview Play provides access to all the UK TV catch-up services and a well-implemented electric programme guide. It's worth noting that VIDAA U does miss out on a few key streaming services, namely Disney+, Now and Apple TV+.

Best smart TV with VIDAA U: Hisense A9G

In the A9G, Chinese manufacturer Hisense has an OLED TV able to compete with some of the biggest names in the industry. It's not as bright as some of its high-end LCD rivals, nor is it particularly gamer-friendly due to a lack of HDMI 2.1 ports, but the A9G is a strong performer in a number of areas. SDR picture quality is very good, there's support for every available HDR format - HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ - and while watching most types of content results are excellent, with bright whites, deep blacks and punchy images.

Sound quality is another of the A9G's strong points, particularly when you take into account how thin the OLED panel is. There's a speaker bar built into the bottom of the TV and this works in conjunction with two upward-firing speakers on the top of the television and a subwoofer built on the back of the panel. The result is a 2.1.2-channel system that delivers Dolby Atmos content confidently and convincingly.

Read our full Hisense A9G review for more details

Key specs - Operating system: VIDAA U 5.0; Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ITV Hub, BBC Player, All 4, My 5; Smart assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant; Screen sizes: 55in (tested) and 65in; Display type: OLED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.0

Best smart TV with VIDAA U: Also worth considering

Hisense A6G The A6G is a big step down from the OLED A9G but is nicely designed, delivers decent SDR performance and is competitively priced, too. From £298 Buy Now

5. Android TV: The best smart TV platform for Google lovers

Android TV by Google is essentially an alternative version of the Android OS found on the majority of smartphones and tablets – except that it’s for televisions instead. There are a few ways to get Android TV in the home: Philips and Sony both offer TVs that run Android TV, and it’s also the OS used by Nvidia’s TV devices, the Nvidia Shield TV and Nvidia Shield TV Pro.

In its current iteration, Android TV is an easy-to-use platform with an intuitive and visually appealing layout. The customisable top row provides instant access to your most-used apps, and the rows or ‘channels’ below showcase featured content from individual apps. The UI is responsive when traversing the various menus, although pricier TVs will provide the smoothest, slickest experience. One benefit of choosing Android TV is that it gives you access to the Google Play Store for downloading new apps, so anyone who uses an Android smartphone will feel right at home.

Google Assistant comes built-in on Android TVs and can be activated by pressing the mic button on the TV’s remote. Its universal search function could be better, however, as it almost always pushes you towards renting/buying from Google Play Movies instead of showing you where else you could watch the same content. Android TV’s streaming coverage includes most of the main platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Freeview Play.

Best smart TV with Android TV: Sony XH90

The XH90 may be an older Sony model but remains a solid Android TV option if you're looking for a very large telly. There's an in-built Google Assistant search function as well as support for Google Home and Amazon Alexa smart home devices. Now (formerly Now TV) has finally been added as part of a September 2020 update and, as with any other Android TV, you also get Netflix, Google Play, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and many more besides. Watching free UK catch-up content is also easier than ever before on a Sony Android TV, as the XH90 doesn't require you to view them through the integrated YouView app.

With an all-new MediaTek MT5895 processor supported by 3GB RAM, you can zip around the Android TV 9.0 interface at record speed, making this the most user-friendly Android TVs we've tested. HDR-wise, the XH90 supports HDR10, the broadcast-friendly Hybrid Log-Gamma and the low-latency version of Dolby Vision. HDR playback might not be as stunning as on, say, the Samsung Q95T, but then again the Q95T costs hundreds more.

Read our full Sony XH90 review for more details

Key specs - Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie; Streaming services: Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Freeview Play, Apple TV+, Now TV, YouTube; Smart assistants: Google Assistant; Screen sizes: 55in, 65in, 75in (tested) and 85in; Display type: VA-type LCD LED (with Full Array Local Dimming); Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; HDMI inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x HDMI 2.1

Best smart TV with Android TV: Also worth considering