Philips unveils flagship OLED TVs for 2022
Advertisement
New models come with improved picture quality and better soundbar technology
Philips has taken the wraps off its flagship OLED TV models for 2022, topped by the 4K Philips OLED+937. The new models come in 65in and 77in sizes and feature a number of new features and improvements.
Chief among these is the fact that the OLED+937 uses LG’s latest OLED EX "Royal" panel technology, which delivers much higher peak brightness levels than traditional OLED panels. In fact, with brightness levels reaching 30% more than before, the OLED+937 comes closer than ever to matching the brightness levels of LED-based TVs reaching an astonishing maximum of 1,300nits. Moreover, Philips says image retention is much improved thanks to the introduction of a special heatsink.
Philips has also tweaked its dual-chip AI-based P5 Picture Engine system, now into its 6th generation, with an advanced tone mapping and an automatic white balance adjustment feature. The latter works a little like Apple's True Tone, matching the white point on screen with the white point of the room you're watching in.
In addition to picture quality improvements, the OLED+937's integrated soundbar has been significantly upgraded for 2022. Building on the 3.1.2 channel system from the 2021's OLED+936, the OLED+937 has an all-new speaker setup with a 5.1.2 channel configuration and 95W of power output.
It’s still built elegantly into the TV’s stand, and still features Bowers & Wilkins' trademark "tweeter on top" but with new side-firing drivers and a 100 x 65mm woofer, the soundscape should be broader and deeper than it was previously.
The OLED+937 isn’t the only new flagship TV Philips is bringing to market in 2022, however. It’s joined by the OLED+907, which comes in 48in, 55in and 65in screen sizes and also has a built-in Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, although this isn’t quite as impressive as the OLED+937’s with only 80W of power output and no side-firing drivers.
The line-up is completed by the Mini-LED set – the PML9507 – which comes in 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes. The Mini-LED set has no soundbar but a higher claimed peak brightness of 1,500nits, a 120Hz VA panel, Freesync Premium compatibility and 4K 120VRR playback.