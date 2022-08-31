Philips unveils flagship OLED TVs for 2022

Philips has taken the wraps off its flagship OLED TV models for 2022, topped by the 4K Philips OLED+937. The new models come in 65in and 77in sizes and feature a number of new features and improvements.

Chief among these is the fact that the OLED+937 uses LG’s latest OLED EX "Royal" panel technology, which delivers much higher peak brightness levels than traditional OLED panels. In fact, with brightness levels reaching 30% more than before, the OLED+937 comes closer than ever to matching the brightness levels of LED-based TVs reaching an astonishing maximum of 1,300nits. Moreover, Philips says image retention is much improved thanks to the introduction of a special heatsink.

Philips has also tweaked its dual-chip AI-based P5 Picture Engine system, now into its 6th generation, with an advanced tone mapping and an automatic white balance adjustment feature. The latter works a little like Apple's True Tone, matching the white point on screen with the white point of the room you're watching in.

In addition to picture quality improvements, the OLED+937's integrated soundbar has been significantly upgraded for 2022. Building on the 3.1.2 channel system from the 2021's OLED+936, the OLED+937 has an all-new speaker setup with a 5.1.2 channel configuration and 95W of power output.

It’s still built elegantly into the TV’s stand, and still features Bowers & Wilkins' trademark "tweeter on top" but with new side-firing drivers and a 100 x 65mm woofer, the soundscape should be broader and deeper than it was previously.

The OLED+937 isn’t the only new flagship TV Philips is bringing to market in 2022, however. It’s joined by the OLED+907, which comes in 48in, 55in and 65in screen sizes and also has a built-in Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, although this isn’t quite as impressive as the OLED+937’s with only 80W of power output and no side-firing drivers.

The line-up is completed by the Mini-LED set – the PML9507 – which comes in 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes. The Mini-LED set has no soundbar but a higher claimed peak brightness of 1,500nits, a 120Hz VA panel, Freesync Premium compatibility and 4K 120VRR playback.