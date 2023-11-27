Best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals: These Sony, Samsung and LG televisions are Black Friday bargains
You can still grab one of Black Friday's best OLED TV deals during the Cyber Monday sale
Looking for unbeatable OLED TV deals? Your search for the best Cyber Monday deals and post-Black Friday discounts on televisions making use of the premium panel technology ends here.
Black Friday is now behind us but many discounts still remain or have got even better for Cyber Monday – the whole deals period presents a golden opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank
If your current TV no longer cuts it – perhaps it’s too small, not smart enough or simply lagging behind in the picture quality department – the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the perfect time to upgrade.
OLED TVs have some distinct advantages over their LCD counterparts, making them a great choice if you want a more immersive cinematic experience at home. Should you wish to read about the various benefits of OLED technology, you can do so here, while below you’ll find our pick of the best OLED TV deals currently available.
Navigating the countless Cyber Monday TV deals is no mean feat; prices fluctuate regularly, advertised discounts are often misleading, model numbers can be extremely confusing and then there’s all the technical terminology to get to grips with.
But fear not, as we’ve done all the hard work for you. Our extensive knowledge of the industry and meticulous testing means we’re able to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to each retailer’s offerings.
As a result, you can rest assured that all of the OLED TV deals you’ll find below are actually worth your time and money. Whether you’re eyeing an OLED from a particular TV brand like Samsung, Sony or LG, or simply seeing what’s out there, there should be something for you.
This page will be updated regularly, so if you don’t immediately find an OLED TV deal that catches your eye. Though do be quick, we’re not sure how much longer after Cyber Monday is out that the deals will stick around! Read down below for the best we’ve seen so far.
The best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals during Black Friday sales 2023
1. 65in Samsung S95C (avg £2,363; now £1,899 + £200 cashback)
If you want the best Black Friday price on the bright and beautiful Samsung S95C, which won OLED TV of the Year and TV of the Year at our recent Products of the Year Awards: Technology, head on over to John Lewis, where you can find the 65in model for £1,899 when using code MYJLSAMSUNG200 (My John Lewis members only but it’s free to sign up).
That’s cheaper than it is at Amazon and you can also claim £200 cashback from Samsung, bringing your total spend down to £1,699. That’s a superb price given the quality of the TV in question.
2. 55in Samsung S90C (avg £1,544; now £1,089 after £100 cashback)
The S90C won a Best Buy award when we tested it earlier this year, with our reviewer praising its saturated but accurate colours, punchy HDR performance and fantastic next-gen gaming support. At that point in time, the 55in model cost £2,199.
Thanks to this hugely generous Black Friday discount it now costs over half of that and is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. You simply won’t find a better-value Quantum Dot OLED TV this Black Friday.
3. 42in LG C3 (avg £1,202; now £895)
The 42in variant of the LG C3 is now available for its lowest-ever price. It offers great brightness and infinite contrast via its OLED display, making it a top option if you want premium picture quality in a compact package.
It’s an appealing pick for gamers too, thanks to its quartet of HDMI 2.1 ports and 120Hz refresh rate. At just £899, it’s an excellent Black Friday investment.
4. 55in LG B3 (was £1,199; now £1,099)
Fancy a larger OLED screen? The LG B3 is perhaps a better bet. It has a less powerful processor than the C3 but runs the same webOS 23 and incorporates most of the same features, including support for 4K@120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Atmos.
It’s significantly cheaper than its stablemate and currently the cheapest we’ve seen it, making it a truly enticing prospect.
5. 55in Sony A80L (avg £1,819; now £1,399)
Sony’s A80 series has been a consistent performer in the mid-range OLED category, and the latest version maintains this reputation. It brings impressive picture quality and robust support for next-gen gaming to a stylish and practical package.
So good in fact, that our review of the 55in A80L warranted a four-star rating when it carried a £1,999 price tag. That model was discounted to £1,499 last week but has now seen another £100 knocked off it price to hit a new record low of £1,399.
6. 55in Panasonic MZ800B (was £1,299, now £999)
Costing £1,599 a matter of months ago, this entry-level OLED is down to just £999 ahead of Black Friday. With a full selection of HDR formats, nifty features such as Google Assistant voice control via its Android TV OS and even a built-in subwoofer, it’s an attractive package at an affordable price.
We saw a price drop to £1,299 a couple of months ago but this is the first time it’s fallen below that magic £1,000 mark. There have also been reductions on the other screen sizes: the 42in model will set you back £799, the 48in option now costs £899, while the large 65in variant is priced is £1,499.
7. Sony A95K (was £1,999; now £1,799)
The 55in model of last year’s flagship QD-OLED from Sony, the A95K, is now on for almost the cheapest price we’ve seen it. Costing £2,199 when we reviewed it about a year ago, it delivers fantastic SDR and HDR images via its Quantum-Dot OLED display, as well as excellent sound quality, all wrapped up in a sleek design.
It was £50 cheaper via Appliances Direct but stock ran dry very recently. So John Lewis is the next best bet. And it can be even better for you anyway, given the retailer is offering discounts on various other bits of Sony kit when you purchase the A95K, including a soundbar, home theatre system and Blu-ray player.
8. 55in Philips OLED807 (was £1,200; now £1,124)
We wouldn’t normally make a song and dance about a £75 discount but this small price cut is on one of our favourite OLED TVs, so we wanted to bring it to your attention. The OLED807 earned a five-star rating from us and is the only option on this list to boast Ambilight – a Philips technology that uses LEDs mounted to the back of the TV to illuminate the wall behind it.
You can have the LEDs change colour based on what you’re watching to heighten immersion or set them to a neutral white to act as a bias light that improves perceived contrast and reduces eye strain at night. It’s divisive in the TV industry but we’re big fans of it at Expert Reviews and it’s a welcome inclusion on a TV that already dazzles with excellent SDR and HDR images and first-rate processing.
Don’t forget to use the code BUYBETTER20 at checkout to make your £75 saving!