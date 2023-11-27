Best Cyber Monday TV deals: Bargain Black Friday prices on Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, TCL and Hisense televisions
Cyber Monday TV Deals are a great opportunity to get discounts on televisions from Sony, Samsung, LG and more if you missed Black Friday
If you missed the Black Friday sales, there’s still time to secure yourself a TV bargain with one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals. Cyber Monday is the grand finale to the busiest deals period of the year and brings one final chance to snag incredible discounts on some exceptional televisions.
There are plenty of discounts to be had no matter your budget, with trusted retailers like Currys, John Lewis, Amazon and more slashing the prices of sets costing as little as £200 as well as premium options that’ll set you back a pretty penny.
With an overwhelming array of choices, however, selecting the perfect TV might seem daunting. Fear not, as we’ve meticulously scoured the internet to bring you the most enticing Cyber Monday TV deals going.
Our comprehensive list below caters to various budgets and feature preferences, so whether you want a gaming TV with next-gen feature support or simply a good-looking model with crystal-clear pictures, we’ll guide you to the best option for you.
The TVs below will likely see further reductions when their respective manufacturers launch their 2024 ranges, but for the moment, all the deals listed below represent record-low prices that can’t be beaten. Looking for something other than a new TV this Cyber Monday? Head over to our Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals hub.
The best Cyber Monday TV deals
Best Cyber Monday TV deals from Black Friday: Below £300
1. 24in Panasonic MS480B (was £249; now £198)
Priced at just under £200 after a £50 reduction, the MS480B is a well-specified model that caters to the continued demand for small TVs. Running on the Android TV OS, featuring built-in Chromecast, and supporting Full HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, this Panasonic model offers a comprehensive package for those seeking a compact yet feature-rich option on a budget.
Other sizes on offer: 32in (£229)
2. 50in Hisense A6K (was £369; now £279)
Priced at an unprecedented low following Black Friday, the 50in Hisense A6K is a steal. It’s 4K resolution and supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X to help deliver an immersive audiovisual experience on a budget. Although we haven’t conducted a comprehensive review, we had a positive view of the Hisense A6G in 2022 which is Hisense’s precursor to the A6K. With the earlier record low being £319, this is the best price we’ve seen it.
You can also nab this TV for £279 via Amazon, but if you plan on buying more than just a TV this Cyber Monday, it’s worth purchasing an AO membership for £40/yr since you’ll nab this TV for £269 and get plenty of discounts on other products too.
Other sizes on offer: 43in (£248), 55in (£299), 58in (£379) and 75in (£749)
Best Cyber Monday TV deals from Black Friday: £300 to £1,000
3. 55in TCL C645 (was £429; now £399)
The TCL C645 is one of the Chinese manufacturer’s most budget-friendly options and a great alternative to the C845 if you’re willing to make some concessions in the realm of next-gen gaming.
Equipped with a 4K Quantum Dot LED panel, it supports a comprehensive range of HDR formats, including HLG, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. Despite its native refresh rate being limited to 60Hz, it can simulate 120Hz using DLG technology when you have a console connected via the single HDMI 2.1 port. While £30 in savings might not seem substantial, securing a TV of this calibre for £400 represents remarkable value for money.
Other sizes on offer: 43in (£299), 65in (£549), 75in (£879) and 85in (£1,299)
4. 43in Sky Glass (was £730; now £604)
Having earned immense popularity in the UK, Sky’s streaming TV experiences a significant price reduction this Cyber Monday. Previously, the 43in model bundled with the basic Sky TV streaming package, providing access to Netflix, commanded a monthly fee of £40 on an 18-month contract. This was slashed to a mere £33/mth for Black Friday, and that deal is still live, resulting in a total package cost of just £604. For more details about the TV itself, check out our full Sky Glass review.
5. 55in Sony Bravia X75WL (was £782; now £649)
Other sizes on offer: 43in (£499), 50in (£549) and 65in (£849)
6. 55in TCL C845 (was £849; now £799)
While it’s only a £50 saving, this deal on the TCL C845 is worth your attention. The TV received a five-star rating and our Best Buy award upon review and was runner-up in the TV of the Year category at our Tech Product of the Year Awards. It was already extremely aggressively priced and this discount only serves to make it an even more appealing Cyber Monday option.
Other sizes on offer: 65in (£949), 75in (£1,399) and 85in (£1,899)
7. 42in LG C3 (avg £1,202; now £895)
At just £899, the 42in LG C3 is a remarkably versatile television that’s now even better value than ever. With outstanding brightness and the infinite contrast of OLED technology, it stands as a top-tier choice, catering to both casual TV viewing and immersive cinematic experiences. Gamers, in particular, will appreciate the inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting all of the key next-gen features.
8. 50in Samsung QN90C (was £1,125; now £889)
The 50in QN90C, with its captivating design, Mini LED backlight and precise local dimming, stands as an outstanding choice if you want first-rate picture quality. But it’s very smart too, with the easy-to-navigate and intuitive-to-use Tizen OS providing support for a wide array of streaming services and apps. Priced at £889, this TV is now more affordable than ever on Amazon.
Best Cyber Monday TV deals from Black Friday: £1,000 +
9. 55in LG B3 (was £1,199; now £1,099)
Consider opting for the B3 over its C3 counterpart listed above if a larger screen takes precedence over picture quality. Despite featuring a less powerful processor, it offers a more wallet-friendly price per inch of screen along with many of the same features found on more expensive LG OLEDs.
Notably, it retains many sought-after features, including support for 4K@120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Atmos. Running on the webOS 23 operating system, it currently boasts the lowest price we’ve ever seen, making it a Black Friday deal worthy of serious consideration.
10. 55in Samsung S90C (avg £1,544; now £1,199)
For Black Friday, the 55in S90C, one of our favourite OLED TVs, set a new record-low price. Originally priced at £2,199 when it received a five-star rating and our coveted Best Buy badge, it’s now available for just £1,199. The S90C stands out with its Quantum Dot-powered OLED screen, ensuring exceptional picture quality, an intuitive Tizen OS that supports nearly every imaginable streaming service, and top-notch provisions for next-gen gaming. This OLED TV deal is unparalleled when it comes to value for money.
Other sizes on offer: 77in (£2,699)
11. 65in Samsung S95C (avg £2,363; now £1,899 + £200 cashback)
If you want the best Black Friday price on the bright and beautiful Samsung S95C, which won OLED TV of the Year and TV of the Year at our recent Products of the Year Awards: Technology, head on over to John Lewis, where you can find the 65in model for £1,899 when using code MYJLSAMSUNG200 (only for My John Lewis members only but it’s free to sign up).
That’s cheaper than it is at Amazon and you can also claim £200 cashback from Samsung, bringing your total spend down to £1,699. That’s a superb price given the quality of the TV in question.
12. 65in Sony A80L (avg £2,342; now £1,849)
A stalwart in the mid-range OLED category, Sony’s A80 series has consistently delivered strong performance over the years. The latest iteration continues this trend, offering excellent picture quality and robust support for next-gen gaming, all packaged in a functional and stylish design. Upon review, the 55in A80L received a four-star rating and was priced at £1,999. The linked 65in model, initially priced at £2,499, has seen a few price drops since, but its current cost marks its lowest ever.