Best Cyber Monday TV deals: Bargain Black Friday prices on Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic, TCL and Hisense televisions

With an overwhelming array of choices, however, selecting the perfect TV might seem daunting. Fear not, as we’ve meticulously scoured the internet to bring you the most enticing Cyber Monday TV deals going.

Our comprehensive list below caters to various budgets and feature preferences, so whether you want a gaming TV with next-gen feature support or simply a good-looking model with crystal-clear pictures, we’ll guide you to the best option for you.

The TVs below will likely see further reductions when their respective manufacturers launch their 2024 ranges, but for the moment, all the deals listed below represent record-low prices that can’t be beaten. Looking for something other than a new TV this Cyber Monday? Head over to our Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals hub.