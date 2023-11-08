Black Friday 2023 TV deals: Today’s best discounts on top televisions by Sony, Samsung and LG – LIVE

Welcome to our Black Friday TV deals live blog: your go-to source for the latest Black Friday deals as we uncover them this sales period.

Black Friday, the most highly anticipated shopping event of the year, tends to be the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a top-tier telly made by a renowned TV brand like Samsung, Sony, LG or TCL. The early signs suggest this year will be stacked with deals too, since we’ve already found some solid savings over two weeks out from the big day on November 24, as you can read about across this page.

We’ve rigorously tested a wide range of televisions, enabling us to distinguish genuine deals from underwhelming ones, and consequently, we’ll only be updating this page with bonafide TV deal delights.

We've rigorously tested a wide range of televisions, enabling us to distinguish genuine deals from underwhelming ones, and consequently, we'll only be updating this page with bonafide TV deal delights.