Black Friday 2023 TV deals: Today’s best discounts on top televisions by Sony, Samsung and LG – LIVE
There are plenty of Black Friday TV deals already here ahead of November 24th – keep refreshing, we'll update you with the best of them
Welcome to our Black Friday TV deals live blog: your go-to source for the latest Black Friday deals as we uncover them this sales period.
Black Friday, the most highly anticipated shopping event of the year, tends to be the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a top-tier telly made by a renowned TV brand like Samsung, Sony, LG or TCL. The early signs suggest this year will be stacked with deals too, since we’ve already found some solid savings over two weeks out from the big day on November 24, as you can read about across this page.
We’ve rigorously tested a wide range of televisions, enabling us to distinguish genuine deals from underwhelming ones, and consequently, we’ll only be updating this page with bonafide TV deal delights.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently, as we’ll be updating it throughout the day, bringing you top TVs that are selling for tasty, discounted prices. If you’re interested in exploring more Black Friday deals beyond just TVs, we also bringing you the best LIVE and direct on our Black Friday Deals live blog. as well as our Best Black Friday deals hub.
The best TV deals this Black Friday – LIVE
09:36:34 | 09 Nov
Speaking of bundles… why not pack your TV spend into one package with Sky Glass for £7/mth cheaper
If you want a convenient TV package, this Sky Glass TV deal might be for you. Right now, you can nab the brilliant 4K 43in Sky Glass TV with Sky TV and Netflix for just £33/mth on an 18-month contract, with £10 upfront costs.
If you didn’t know already, Sky Glass is a stylish all-in-one system that integrates Sky directly into the TV, meaning there’s no need for external boxes or satellite dishes. And, as a result, in our Sky Glass review we gave it four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award for its “innovative approach to television”. And paying just £33/mth for Sky TV and Netflix is already excellent value prior to getting that TV thrown in too.
08:48:55 | 09 Nov
And here’s a brilliant bundle deal on the Samsung QN90C to get the ball rolling
Right now, the 50in and above sizes of the Samsung QN90C are selling for not only a near-record low price via John Lewis but also with two freebies thrown in: a Samsung HW-B550 soundbar worth £197 (using code B550B at checkout) and six months Disney Plus subscription when you redeem via Samsung.
The QN90C, released in 2023, is a top telly if you’re after a 4K Samsung TV for less too, offering the same technologies found in the higher-end Samsung QN800C like Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4k for excellent upscaling no matter what content you are watching.
The 50in model has retailed for £1,125 on average this year, and cost £1,700 when it launched, but is now just £999 plus those excellent free additions. You can buy the TV itself for a tad less (£979) via Amazon, but we think it’s worth completing your home TV set-up with this soundbar and streaming package.
Other Samsung QN90C Black Friday deals
- 43in Samsung QN90C (avg £1,011) | £739 for AO members | £789 via Amazon
- 55in Samsung QN90C (avg: £1,239) | £1,099 for AO members | £1,099 via Amazon |
£1,199 via John Lewis (+ £197 soundbar + six months Disney Plus)
- 65in Samsung QN90C (avg £1,854) | £1,399 for AO members | £1,495 via Amazon |
£1,599 via John Lewis (+ £197 soundbar + six months Disney Plus)
08:28:22 | 09 Nov
Good morning TV deal hunters – Early Black Friday deals are HERE!
Today, we’ll be bringing you the freshest early Black Friday discounts on TVs that we can find so strap yourself in – there’s already plenty to get excited about.