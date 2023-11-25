Black Friday TV deals: a 75in Hisense for a STEAL
Pick up the 75in Hisense U8K for an impressive £300 less in this Black Friday TV deal
For those on the hunt for big-screen Black Friday TV deals, the Hisense U8K 75in model is now down from £2,099, at a record-low price of £1,799. This model, which received a four-star rating in our original review, is the largest in Hisense’s ULED 4K TV range for 2023 and comes packed with features that promise superior HDR delivery.
The U8K stands out for its Mini LED backlight and Quantum Dot technology, supporting a full range of HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, and even IMAX Enhanced. It also has a 2.1.2-channel sound system that decodes both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, delivering an impressive audio experience.
Design-wise, the U8K features black metal trim around the screen edges and a speaker across the bottom. It offers an array of connections, including four HDMI inputs (two of which are HDMI 2.1), a USB 2.0 port, and dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2. This makes it well-suited for a variety of setups, whether it’s for watching movies or gaming.
The 144Hz VA panel enhances motion handling, making it a great choice for both PC and console gamers. It delivers excellent black levels, although the optimal viewing angles are fairly narrow. The impressive 1,000 dimmable zones help in maintaining shadow detail and eliminating blooming around bright objects.
In terms of image processing, the U8K excels in upscaling lower-resolution content and displaying native 4K content with crisp detail. Its HDR performance is noteworthy, delivering bright highlights and a wide colour gamut. While the tone mapping and screen uniformity could be better, these minor issues don’t detract significantly from the overall viewing experience.
The U8K is also well-suited for gaming, with features like Auto Low Latency Mode, support for high frame rates up to 4K/144Hz, VRR, and AMD Freesync Premium. These features ensure a smooth gaming experience with low input lag and excellent motion handling.
In summary, the Hisense U8K is a feature-packed, high-performing 4K TV that excels in both HDR and gaming. Its current attractive Black Friday pricing makes it ideal for those seeking a large, high-quality TV. Be sure to snap up this offer before it’s too late.