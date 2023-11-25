Black Friday TV deals: a 75in Hisense for a STEAL

The U8K stands out for its Mini LED backlight and Quantum Dot technology, supporting a full range of HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, and even IMAX Enhanced. It also has a 2.1.2-channel sound system that decodes both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, delivering an impressive audio experience​​.

Design-wise, the U8K features black metal trim around the screen edges and a speaker across the bottom. It offers an array of connections, including four HDMI inputs (two of which are HDMI 2.1), a USB 2.0 port, and dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2. This makes it well-suited for a variety of setups, whether it’s for watching movies or gaming​​.