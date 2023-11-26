Get a PHENOMENAL 55in Sony TV deal this Black Friday

Audio quality is not overlooked. The unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit in the TV delivers high-quality sound and powerful bass, creating a richer and more immersive audio experience. This is complemented by the TV’s minimalistic design, featuring a Hairline Finish and Slim Blade 2-way Stand, making it a sleek addition to any interior.

The X75WL is suited to gamers, through its inclusion of a Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1 for smooth, responsive gameplay and Auto HDR Tone Mapping to illuminate crucial details on the screen. The dedicated Gaming Menu, with innovative features like Crosshair and Custom Screen, enhances gaming sessions, potentially giving players an edge in competitive scenarios.

As a Google TV, the X75WL offers access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from various streaming services. The content is organised according to personal interests, making it easy to find and enjoy your favourite shows and movies. The TV’s Wi-Fi connectivity ensures seamless streaming and online interactions.