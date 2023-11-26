Get a PHENOMENAL 55in Sony TV deal this Black Friday
The 55in 4K Sony Bravia X75WL is now just £649 on Amazon for Black Friday, but get in there soon!
Amazon is offering the 55in Sony Bravia X75WL 4K TV at a record low price of £649, down from an average of £782. This Black Friday deal marks the cheapest the TV has ever been on Amazon, presenting an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment system.
The Sony Bravia X75WL has an array of advanced features. The heart of its exceptional performance is the X1 Processor, which analyses content in real-time and enhances the viewing experience when paired with Dolby Vision. This combination results in bright, colourful pictures that bring content to life.
Audio quality is not overlooked. The unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit in the TV delivers high-quality sound and powerful bass, creating a richer and more immersive audio experience. This is complemented by the TV’s minimalistic design, featuring a Hairline Finish and Slim Blade 2-way Stand, making it a sleek addition to any interior.
The X75WL is suited to gamers, through its inclusion of a Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1 for smooth, responsive gameplay and Auto HDR Tone Mapping to illuminate crucial details on the screen. The dedicated Gaming Menu, with innovative features like Crosshair and Custom Screen, enhances gaming sessions, potentially giving players an edge in competitive scenarios.
As a Google TV, the X75WL offers access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from various streaming services. The content is organised according to personal interests, making it easy to find and enjoy your favourite shows and movies. The TV’s Wi-Fi connectivity ensures seamless streaming and online interactions.
At £649, the Sony Bravia X75WL 55in 4K TV is a Black Friday steal. If you don’t fancy this Sony, then there are plenty of other TV deals out there, and we’ve compiled them all into our handy Black Friday TV deals roundup.