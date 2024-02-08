JVC Roku TV (LT-43CR330) review: A capable but limited budget TV

JVC Roku TV review: Price and competition

At the time of writing you can buy the 43in JVC LT-43CR330 reviewed here for £199, and while that may sound like a very attractive price, it becomes less tempting when compared to some of the competition – especially TCL.

The 43in TCL RC630K is a bit more expensive at £289, but for the extra money, you not only get a 4K TV with a Roku operating system and direct LED backlight but also quantum dot filters and support for every HDR format, including Dolby Vision. There are three HDMI 2.0b inputs, along with decoding for Dolby Atmos audio and a dedicated game mode with very low latency.

In terms of other 4K alternatives, there’s the equally well-specified Hisense A6K, which costs £229 for the 43in version, the 43in LG UQ75 at £289 that includes a lot of the same features but drops HDR10+, and the Samsung CU7100, which also costs £289 but doesn’t support Dolby Vision.