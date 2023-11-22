Nab a FIVE-STAR 55in TCL TV for less this Black Friday

Despite some minor limitations, such as not being as bright as claimed and colours that could be more accurate, the TCL C745 offers most of the benefits associated with a modern smart TV. It also excels in gaming, thanks to its two full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting up to 4K/144Hz, along with TCL’s Game Master Pro 2.0 and AMD Freesync Premium Pro support, ensuring a smooth and engaging gaming experience​​​​.

Design-wise, the TCL C745 has a bezel-less screen with an elegant silver trim, combining metal and plastic into a sleek chassis. Its smart TV platform is powered by Google TV, delivering a responsive, intuitive interface with comprehensive streaming app support. The TCL C745 also performs admirably in image quality, with a VA LCD panel offering a native contrast ratio of 3,500:1 and quantum dot filters for a wider colour gamut. The local dimming system further enhances its contrast performance​​.

However, it’s important to note that while the audio quality is reasonably good, it lacks bass extension and can sound strained at higher volumes. The TCL C745 supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, but for a more immersive audio experience, pairing it with a Dolby Atmos soundbar is recommended​​.