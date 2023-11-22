Nab a FIVE-STAR 55in TCL TV for less this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning TCL C745 has had its price cut to £579 for Black Friday
Currys has presented an irresistible Black Friday deal on the 55in TCL C745 TV, now priced at just £579, down from the average price of £629. This offer is particularly compelling for those looking to elevate their home entertainment system, especially considering this TV earned a full five-star rating and a Recommended award in our in-depth TCL C745 review.
The TCL C745 distinguishes itself in the 4K HDR TV market with comprehensive HDR support, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and IMAX Enhanced, alongside extensive gaming features and super-low input lag. These attributes make it an excellent choice for next-gen gamers seeking a budget-friendly yet high-performance TV.
Despite some minor limitations, such as not being as bright as claimed and colours that could be more accurate, the TCL C745 offers most of the benefits associated with a modern smart TV. It also excels in gaming, thanks to its two full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting up to 4K/144Hz, along with TCL’s Game Master Pro 2.0 and AMD Freesync Premium Pro support, ensuring a smooth and engaging gaming experience.
Design-wise, the TCL C745 has a bezel-less screen with an elegant silver trim, combining metal and plastic into a sleek chassis. Its smart TV platform is powered by Google TV, delivering a responsive, intuitive interface with comprehensive streaming app support. The TCL C745 also performs admirably in image quality, with a VA LCD panel offering a native contrast ratio of 3,500:1 and quantum dot filters for a wider colour gamut. The local dimming system further enhances its contrast performance.
However, it’s important to note that while the audio quality is reasonably good, it lacks bass extension and can sound strained at higher volumes. The TCL C745 supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, but for a more immersive audio experience, pairing it with a Dolby Atmos soundbar is recommended.
The TCL C745 is a budget superstar that excels in both SDR and HDR image performance. Its detailed, vibrant and punchy pictures, combined with its gaming prowess and incredibly low input lag, make it a fantastic choice for movie enthusiasts and gamers alike. The Black Friday deal at Currys is just one of many TV deals; if this isn’t the one for you check out our Black Friday TV deals roundup to browse for one that is.