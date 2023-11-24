Samsung’s The Frame TVs have crashed to lowest EVER prices in 85in, 65in, 55in AND 32in sizes
Samsung's The Frame TVs at RECORD LOW prices
Amazon is offering staggering Black Friday deals on the Samsung Frame TVs in 32in (£410), 43in (£729), 55in (£929), 65in (£1,159) and 85in (£2,399) screen sizes, now all their lowest ever prices. This discount brings it to the lowest price it has ever been on the website, making it an attractive purchase for those seeking a blend of technology and art in their home entertainment system.
The Samsung Frame TV stands out for its innovative design, which allows it to double as a digital art piece when not in use as a television. This feature is especially appealing to those who value aesthetics and wish to maintain a specific décor style in their living space. The TV’s customisable frames enable it to seamlessly blend into various interior designs, transforming the device from a mere gadget to an integral part of your home’s artistic expression.
Technically, the Samsung Frame TV excels with its high-definition picture quality, offering crisp and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience. As a smart TV, it grants access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, catering to diverse entertainment needs. The user interface is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate.
The 32in model is particularly appealing due to its size, which is large enough to provide an immersive viewing experience while still being compact enough to fit comfortably in most living spaces without dominating the room. This balance makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a TV that offers both functionality and style.
This Black Friday deal on the 32in Samsung Frame TV is a great way to modernise your viewing, and your living room while you’re at it. Scoop this deal before it expires. If the Samsung Frame doesn’t fit your TV criteria, then head over to our Black Friday TV deal roundup to find one that does.