Secure a MEGA Boxing Day deal on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
While the holidays might be wrapping up, this bonkers deal on the five-star Omni QLED TV will keep you feeling jolly well into the new year
Normally going for an average price of £844 on Amazon, a stonking Boxing Day deal sees the 65in Fire TV Omni QLED going for just £700, saving you a cool £144. As well as nabbing a great saving, you’ll also be picking up a high-quality, tried and tested model, with the TV picking up five stars and a Recommended award in our original Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review.
So, what makes the Fire TV Omni QLED impressive enough to bag top marks from us? First off, the most important thing we take into consideration when reviewing a TV is image quality. The Fire TV Omni QLED offers users a 4K panel, densely-packed mini LEDs and a full-array backlight with local dimming, which helps increase contrast to improve your overall picture quality. In testing, our reviewer found the Omni QLED had strong black levels, decent colour accuracy and worked well to process and upscale lower-resolution content.
The TV also supports a range of HDR formats, including HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ. For those not familiar with the term, HDR (high-dynamic range) is an image processing technology that improves detail in both very bright and very dark scenes. Once again excelling in testing, the Fire TV Omni QLED’s HDR performance produced vibrant, punchy images, even though our reviewer found it wasn’t the brightest TV going.
As well as great image quality and visual features, the Fire TV also has on-board smart features and a solid user interface. The Fire TV OS is straightforward, easy to navigate and offers a full range of streaming apps, catch-up services and live TV channels via Freeview. While our reviewer found the remote a little small and fiddly, the built-in Alexa on the Fire TV Omni QLED suggests that Amazon expects most people to search and navigate through voice commands.
Our reviewer’s final verdict noted that the TV’s “colours are richly rendered,” its “image processing and motion handling are also first-class” and that it showed “excellent performance with SDR and every version of HDR.” Dubbed “great value for money” at full price, Amazon’s extended Boxing Day sale is the perfect time to pick up the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED. At just £700, down from an average price of £844, this high-performing 65in television is a steal, so be sure to snap one up before the sale ends.