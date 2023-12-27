Secure a MEGA Boxing Day deal on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

The TV also supports a range of HDR formats, including HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ. For those not familiar with the term, HDR (high-dynamic range) is an image processing technology that improves detail in both very bright and very dark scenes. Once again excelling in testing, the Fire TV Omni QLED’s HDR performance produced vibrant, punchy images, even though our reviewer found it wasn’t the brightest TV going.

As well as great image quality and visual features, the Fire TV also has on-board smart features and a solid user interface. The Fire TV OS is straightforward, easy to navigate and offers a full range of streaming apps, catch-up services and live TV channels via Freeview. While our reviewer found the remote a little small and fiddly, the built-in Alexa on the Fire TV Omni QLED suggests that Amazon expects most people to search and navigate through voice commands.