Sony A95L (XR-55A95L) review: Exceptional picture quality at a premium price

The Sony A95L is the flagship 4K TV in the Japanese manufacturer’s 2023 range and uses the same second-generation QD-OLED panel found on Samsung’s S95C.

It promises higher peak brightness than the A95K (2022), has an improved screen filter for reducing reflections, and adds a 77in option to the 55in and 65in screen sizes its predecessor was available in.

In most other respects, it’s business as usual, with the Google TV OS, solid next-gen gaming support and an effective Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system giving the A95L plenty of tools with which to take on its competitors.

There’s no HDR10+ support, however, and only two of its four HDMI ports are of the 2.1 specification. But the biggest thing holding the A95L back is the price: it’s considerably more expensive than similarly specified rivals.