This Samsung 55in TV is UNBELIEVABLY cheap for Black Friday
The price of the five-star Samsung S95C (55in) has been pruned to an attention-grabbing £1,348 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Samsung’s 55in S95C model is hitting an unprecedented low on Appliances Direct at £1,348 (with cashback), significantly down from its average of £1,591. This deal offers a remarkable opportunity to own this highly acclaimed TV, which has been awarded five stars out of five and a Best Buy award in our original Samsung S95C review.
The Samsung S95C represents the pinnacle of quantum dot OLED technology. As Samsung’s second-generation QD-OLED, it boasts a brighter panel for HDR, a superior screen filter for enhanced contrast, and the addition of a 77in screen size option. This model outperforms last year’s S95B in every department, excelling in picture quality, audio output, and cable management through its One Connect box. However, it is priced higher than the S90C, making it a premium choice for QD-OLED technology.
Featuring a 4K HDR smart TV capability with the latest quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) technology, the Samsung S95C offers enhanced visual performance. The panel uses blue OLED to self-illuminate each pixel, with quantum dot layers generating red and green sub-pixels. This innovation not only expands the colour gamut but also boosts peak brightness by up to 40%. The TV’s 4K Neural Quantum Processor and Tizen operating system ensure a high-quality smart TV experience, though it lacks Dolby Vision support.
Its sleek design and Object Tracking Sound Plus audio system, coupled with onboard Dolby Atmos decoding, make the Samsung S95C a feast for the senses. The TV supports all major streaming platforms and boasts next-gen gaming features, making it versatile for various entertainment needs.
In terms of competition, the Samsung S95C rivals Sony’s A95L and LG’s G3 OLED. Sony’s A95L uses the same panel but adds proprietary image processing, while LG’s G3 uses a WRGB panel with a Micro Lens Array for comparable brightness.
At £1,348 for the 55in model, the Samsung S95C is an exceptional choice for those seeking top-tier TV technology. Its blend of superior HDR performance, elegant design, and comprehensive smart features, paired with the Black Friday discount, makes it an ideal time to invest in this outstanding television.