This Samsung 55in TV is UNBELIEVABLY cheap for Black Friday

Featuring a 4K HDR smart TV capability with the latest quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) technology, the Samsung S95C offers enhanced visual performance. The panel uses blue OLED to self-illuminate each pixel, with quantum dot layers generating red and green sub-pixels. This innovation not only expands the colour gamut but also boosts peak brightness by up to 40%. The TV’s 4K Neural Quantum Processor and Tizen operating system ensure a high-quality smart TV experience, though it lacks Dolby Vision support.

Its sleek design and Object Tracking Sound Plus audio system, coupled with onboard Dolby Atmos decoding, make the Samsung S95C a feast for the senses. The TV supports all major streaming platforms and boasts next-gen gaming features, making it versatile for various entertainment needs.

In terms of competition, the Samsung S95C rivals Sony’s A95L and LG’s G3 OLED. Sony’s A95L uses the same panel but adds proprietary image processing, while LG’s G3 uses a WRGB panel with a Micro Lens Array for comparable brightness.