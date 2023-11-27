This 55in Hisense TV Black Friday deal is selling out FAST

The 55in Hisense E7K Pro dropped to a record low price at Amazon last week, before selling out – but now it’s even cheaper at Argos: down to £575 from its average price of £743. This magnificent model, which received a four-star rating from Expert Reviews, is a mid-range 4K (3,840 x 2,160) HDR smart LED LCD TV. That’s an outstanding set of specs for the money. But you’ll have to be quick – it’s already Cyber Monday, so this deal is due to end soon – and is already out of stock in some postcodes.

View deal at Argos

The Hisense E7K Pro excels in providing comprehensive HDR support, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother image rendering. Audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, along with built-in Amazon Alexa and a variety of streaming services, enhance the overall user experience. The TV operates on the VIDAA U 7.0 smart platform, ensuring easy navigation and access to content.