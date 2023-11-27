This 55in Hisense TV Black Friday deal is selling out FAST
The four-star Hisense E7K Pro TV gets Cyber Monday price cut
The 55in Hisense E7K Pro dropped to a record low price at Amazon last week, before selling out – but now it’s even cheaper at Argos: down to £575 from its average price of £743. This magnificent model, which received a four-star rating from Expert Reviews, is a mid-range 4K (3,840 x 2,160) HDR smart LED LCD TV. That’s an outstanding set of specs for the money. But you’ll have to be quick – it’s already Cyber Monday, so this deal is due to end soon – and is already out of stock in some postcodes.
The Hisense E7K Pro excels in providing comprehensive HDR support, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother image rendering. Audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, along with built-in Amazon Alexa and a variety of streaming services, enhance the overall user experience. The TV operates on the VIDAA U 7.0 smart platform, ensuring easy navigation and access to content.
For gamers, this TV is particularly appealing. It features two full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, supporting ALLM, VRR and frame rates up to 4K/144Hz. The inclusion of Hisense’s Game Bar and support for AMD Freesync Premium, combined with a very low input lag, provides an optimal gaming experience.
However, users should be aware of some limitations in its HDR performance. The TV is not as bright as some might expect for HDR viewing, and there can be instances of cloudy backlight and blacks appearing grey in dark rooms.
View deal at Argos
Still, this Cyber Monday deal for the Hisense E7K Pro is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a high-quality 4K TV with strong gaming features and smart capabilities, at a very attractive price point. If you want to shop around before making a decision, check out our full roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals.