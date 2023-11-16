This FIVE-STAR 55in TCL RC630K TV is going cheap this Black Friday
On the look out for a terrific TV deal this Black Friday? You’re in the right place
This Black Friday, the TCL RC630K 55in TV is available for a remarkable £349 at Currys, reduced from its usual £399. Recognised with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, this TV offers an impressive array of features for its price range.
Key strengths of the TCL RC630K include its extensive HDR support and comprehensive Roku platform, providing access to a vast range of streaming services and apps. It also boasts low input lag, making it a good choice for gamers. The TV supports every HDR format, ensuring compatibility with various content sources. Although the brightness is limited, and it lacks advanced features like 4K/120Hz and variable refresh rate (VRR), its performance is commendable, especially considering its price point.
The RC630K’s design is standard with a slim, bezel-less appearance. It’s built primarily from plastic, making it lightweight and easy to install. The TV offers various connectivity options, including three HDMI 2.0b inputs and dual-band Wi-Fi. However, it doesn’t support 4K/120Hz or ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which might be a drawback for some users.
Regarding the smart TV platform, the TCL RC630K uses the Roku TV OS 10 system, known for being responsive, intuitive, and easy to navigate. It includes a comprehensive choice of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+. The TV also works with popular smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, adding to its smart capabilities.
In terms of image quality, the RC630K uses a VA LCD panel with a native contrast ratio of 5,500:1. While the screen uniformity is quite good, its global backlight, rather than local dimming zones, may affect performance in dark rooms. Nonetheless, it offers natural-looking colours and decent shadow detail. The TV’s HDR performance is impressive for its price, covering the majority of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and delivering pleasing colour accuracy.
The TCL RC630K’s sound system, developed by Onkyo, delivers surprisingly good audio quality given its dimensions and screen size. While lacking in bass extension, the inclusion of Dolby Atmos enhances the overall audio experience.
Overall, the TCL RC630K at £349 represents excellent value, particularly for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-rich 4K HDR TV this Black Friday. Be sure to snap this deal up before it’s too late.