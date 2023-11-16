This FIVE-STAR 55in TCL RC630K TV is going cheap this Black Friday

Regarding the smart TV platform, the TCL RC630K uses the Roku TV OS 10 system, known for being responsive, intuitive, and easy to navigate. It includes a comprehensive choice of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+. The TV also works with popular smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, adding to its smart capabilities​​.

In terms of image quality, the RC630K uses a VA LCD panel with a native contrast ratio of 5,500:1. While the screen uniformity is quite good, its global backlight, rather than local dimming zones, may affect performance in dark rooms. Nonetheless, it offers natural-looking colours and decent shadow detail. The TV’s HDR performance is impressive for its price, covering the majority of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and delivering pleasing colour accuracy​​.

The TCL RC630K’s sound system, developed by Onkyo, delivers surprisingly good audio quality given its dimensions and screen size. While lacking in bass extension, the inclusion of Dolby Atmos enhances the overall audio experience​​.