This five-star 65in Samsung TV is the CHEAPEST it’s ever been for Black Friday

On the smart platform front, the QN900C excels with its Tizen operating system, offering access to a wide array of streaming services and comprehensive gaming features, catering to the latest gaming consoles and graphics cards​​​​. The TV also features Smart Calibration Pro, allowing easy calibration with a smartphone, ensuring optimal picture quality​​.

The audio performance of the QN900C is equally impressive. Its 6.2.4-channel speaker configuration produces a rich and expansive soundstage, complemented by Object Tracking Sound Pro and onboard Dolby Atmos decoding. This setup creates a sonically immersive experience that matches the visual grandeur of the 8K display​​.