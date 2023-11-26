This five-star 65in Samsung TV is the CHEAPEST it’s ever been for Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning 65in Samsung QN900C is now £2,899 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Samsung QN900C 65in TV at a groundbreaking price of £2,899, reduced from £4,349. This record-low price makes it an unmissable deal for those in search of a premium television. The QN900C, with both a five-star rating and a Recommended award in our original review, represents the pinnacle of modern television technology, blending 8K resolution with Mini LED technology to produce unrivalled HDR images.
The QN900C stands out with its Neo QLED technology, encompassing state-of-the-art local dimming algorithms and AI-enhanced image processing, ensuring incredibly detailed and vibrant visuals. The TV’s design features an Infinity Screen with minimal bezels, enhancing the immersive viewing experience. Additionally, it includes the innovative One Connect Box for streamlined cable management, making it a sleek addition to any interior.
On the smart platform front, the QN900C excels with its Tizen operating system, offering access to a wide array of streaming services and comprehensive gaming features, catering to the latest gaming consoles and graphics cards. The TV also features Smart Calibration Pro, allowing easy calibration with a smartphone, ensuring optimal picture quality.
The audio performance of the QN900C is equally impressive. Its 6.2.4-channel speaker configuration produces a rich and expansive soundstage, complemented by Object Tracking Sound Pro and onboard Dolby Atmos decoding. This setup creates a sonically immersive experience that matches the visual grandeur of the 8K display.
The Samsung QN900C at a record-low of £2,899 for Black Friday is definitely not one to be missed. It excels in delivering exceptional images, immersive sound, and a comprehensive smart experience, making it a top choice for those looking to future-proof their home entertainment system.