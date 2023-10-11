This is the Prime Day TV deal to buy, according to our expert
For most people, this hefty saving on the TCL C741K is the Prime Day TV deal to go for
Amazon’s latest sales event may not have brought many big discounts on premium flagship televisions but this Prime Day TV deal on the TCL C741K is one not to be missed.
The C741K has exactly the same specifications as the TCL C745 – our current pick for best-value gaming TV – but sports a slightly different stand.
Prime members can grab the 55in model for just £549 , which represents a £100 discount on its RRP, a superb price for a fully featured 4K HDR TV. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.
So, what makes the TCL C741K our expert’s pick of the TV deals this Prime day? Well, its twin sibling picked up five stars and Recommended award in our full TCL C745 review. It earned such high praise by delivering a suite of gaming features and – crucially – comprehensive HDR support.
It supports all four of the main HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG), meaning you can be safe in the knowledge that picture quality will be up to scratch whatever you’re watching.
In addition, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports that support every key next-gen gaming feature imaginable. VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode) are both present and correct, while input lag in the TV’s Game mode is incredibly low. There’s also a pop-up gaming hub where you can view and tweak all relevant gaming settings, making it incredibly easy to personalise your experience.
Picture performance is impressive for the money, too. It may not be the brightest TV on the market, but its LED panel uses a quantum dot filter and local dimming to deliver good contrast, punchy colours and highlights that are free from clipping.
The Google TV operating system is another of its great strengths, providing a huge range of choice where streaming services and apps are concerned, along with built-in support for Google Assistant.
Assuming you can live with the differently styled stand found on the C741, you’d be foolish not to pick it up ahead of the TCL C745 thanks to the £100 discount currently available. It does just about everything you could ask for from a mid-range 4K smart TV and does it very well. And, thanks to a generous Prime Day discount, it’s even better value than ever.
Stock was dwindling during the first of two Amazon Prime Big Deal Days but seems to have been refreshed, which is excellent news for those shopping for a Prime Day bargain. But you only have until midnight tonight to take advantage of the offer, so act now or risk missing out.
If you’re looking for something a bit larger, the 65in TCL C741 is also on offer for £759 – £40 cheaper than when Prime Day kicked off.
For real-time updates on the best TV deals during Prime Day, head on over to our live blog, and for our pick of the discounts across a range of categories, check out our roundup of the best Amazon deals currently available.