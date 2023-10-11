This is the Prime Day TV deal to buy, according to our expert

Amazon’s latest sales event may not have brought many big discounts on premium flagship televisions but this Prime Day TV deal on the TCL C741K is one not to be missed.

The C741K has exactly the same specifications as the TCL C745 – our current pick for best-value gaming TV – but sports a slightly different stand.

Prime members can grab the 55in model for just £549 , which represents a £100 discount on its RRP, a superb price for a fully featured 4K HDR TV. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

So, what makes the TCL C741K our expert’s pick of the TV deals this Prime day? Well, its twin sibling picked up five stars and Recommended award in our full TCL C745 review. It earned such high praise by delivering a suite of gaming features and – crucially – comprehensive HDR support.

It supports all four of the main HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG), meaning you can be safe in the knowledge that picture quality will be up to scratch whatever you’re watching.

In addition, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports that support every key next-gen gaming feature imaginable. VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode) are both present and correct, while input lag in the TV’s Game mode is incredibly low. There’s also a pop-up gaming hub where you can view and tweak all relevant gaming settings, making it incredibly easy to personalise your experience.