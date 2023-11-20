Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals: LIVE discounts on Dyson, Shark and more
Fancy bagging a bargain from Dyson or Shark? These are the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals you can get TODAY
Black Friday week is finally here and massive savings are flooding the internet, including incredible Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals. With so many savings to get from popular brands like Dyson, Shark, Hoover and more, it can be difficult to know which are the best.
That’s where we come in. We’ve trawled the shelves for great savings on tried and tested vacuum cleaners we love, and hand-picked the best to share with you. Below, you’ll find all our recommendations on a range of vacuums including cordless, corded, handheld and even robot vacuum cleaners.
If you can’t find anything you love just yet, don’t worry. We’ll be updating this page all week with live discounts and savings right as they go live. Make sure you come back later in the week to find a saving on a vacuum cleaner that fits your needs.
Best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to buy in 2023
20 Nov | 16:50
Get a FREE GIFT when you buy a classic Henry vacuum cleaner | Now £120
The classic and reliable Henry vacuum cleaner is now available for £120, marked down from £160 in the Pre-Black Friday sale. This traditional yet convenient cleaner comes with six attachments, ensuring a thorough clean in various spaces. Additionally, it includes a complimentary ProKit valued at £44.99.
20 Nov | 16:23
Get a corded Shark vacuum for less with this Black Friday vacuum cleaner deal | Now £149
Discover the Shark HZ500UK, currently offered at £149 during the Pre-Black Friday sale, reduced from its original price of £179. It offers hassle-free controls, and corded operation that eliminates battery concerns. Once you’re done cleaning it easily folds up for convenient storage.
20 Nov | 15:40
This refurbished Dyson deal is UNBELIEVABLY good | Now £150
Hoping for a Dyson deal this Black Friday? eBay presents a certified refurbished Dyson V8 for a mere £150, slashed from a typical retail price of £330 in their Black Friday sale. That’s a ridiculously cheap price for such a powerful Dyson vacuum cleaner. Remember to use the code DYSONBF40 at checkout for the reduced price.
20 Nov | 15:15
The BEST affordable cordless vacuum you can buy now | Now £80
The Gtech HyLite 2 is our favourite lightweight, compact, cordless vacuum cleaner, which is a steal at its typical price of £150. Now that you can buy it for its lowest price ever, just £80 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, it’s ridiculously good value.
20 Nov | 14:40
This handheld vacuum cleaner is a STEAL | Now £50
The Shark Handheld is just £50 in the Pre-Black Friday sale! This affordable, lightweight cleaner offers decent capacity and includes a pet tool for managing pet hair. Its functionality and pet-focused design make it a handy addition to your cleaning routine.
20 Nov | 14:05
Get GENEROUS savings on this Gtech handheld vacuum | Now £132
Enjoy top-notch cleaning with the Gtech Multi MK2 handheld, currently priced at £132, down from £161 in the Pre-Black Friday sale. This adaptable cleaner, equipped with fragranced cartridges and boasting good battery life, has been awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
20 Nov | 13:35
The Dyson V15 Detect is a HEAVILY reduced this Black Friday | Now £550
Want an intelligent Dyson vacuum cleaner? The Dyson V15 Detect is now up for grabs at a Black Friday deal of £550, down from its original price of £700. This cordless vacuum features efficient anti-tangle heads, smart features and an excellent combination of power and battery longevity.
20 Nov | 12:15
Snag the Eufy RoboVac for its LOWEST EVER price | Now £140
Upgrade your cleaning regime with the Eufy RoboVac 30C, now on offer for £140 in the Black Friday sale, which is its lowest-ever price. Reduced from its former price of £184, this robust and quiet robot vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and earned a five-star rating and a Best Buy award in our review.
20 Nov | 11:40
Get DOUBLE the battery life with this Shark vacuum | Now £330
The Shark Stratos IZ420UKT is now available at a fantastic Black Friday price of £330, down from £500. This cordless stick vacuum displays impressive cleaning capabilities, a pet attachment and two batteries for prolonged runtime, making it one of the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals.
20 Nov | 11:30
Our favourite Black Friday robot vacuum cleaner deal | Now £239
Get your hands on cleaning convenience with the Ecovacs Deebot N10, currently priced at £239, reduced from £399 on Amazon during Black Friday. This intelligent robot vacuum includes a built-in mop, a user-friendly app with excellent navigation, and exceptional cleaning efficiency.
20 Nov | 11:20
Hoover up this budget-friendly cordless BARGAIN | Now £149
The Hoover HF500 is currently available for just £149, a 50% reduction from its usual price of £299. This anti-twist cordless vacuum offers remarkable cleaning performance, earning it four stars and a Recommended award from us. Its affordability and ease of use make it a practical choice for any home.
20 Nov | 11:08
This is the CHEAPEST Black Friday Dyson deal | Now £200
The Dyson Omni Glide stands out as our favourite vacuum cleaner for hard floors. Fortunately, it’s available at an exceptional Black Friday price of £200, reduced from its previous listing of £300. This lightweight vacuum cleaner ensures outstanding manoeuvrability and cleaning power, making it a bargain at £200.
20 Nov | 10:58
Bag a HUGE discount on this five-star Shark vacuum | Now £299
Kicking off our Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals output for the week, we have the Shark ICZ300UKT. Recognized with a full five-star rating and awarded as a Best Buy in our review, this cordless upright vacuum is currently available at an impressive Black Friday price of £299, previously £429.