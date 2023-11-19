Get a VAST discount on Eufy robot vacuum cleaner this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Eufy RoboVac X8 is a lot cheaper this Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Eufy RoboVac X8, a highly-rated robotic vacuum cleaner, is available on Amazon at an unprecedented low price of £259, down significantly from its usual price of £399. This deal represents the lowest price the product has ever been offered on the website. The RoboVac X8, which has earned four out of five stars and a Recommended award in our original review, is known for its effective cleaning performance and user-friendly features.
The Eufy RoboVac X8 stands out with its advanced laser room mapping technology, which allows it to efficiently navigate and clean a space. This feature, along with the accompanying app (available for both iOS and Android), gives users complete control over the vacuum’s cleaning routines. The RoboVac X8’s laser scanner helps it to quickly assess the area and start cleaning effectively, demonstrating a level of sophistication that surpasses many other robotic vacuums, even those at a higher price point.
Equipped with twin turbines, each rated at 2,000Pa, the RoboVac X8 boasts strong suction capabilities. Eufy claims that this dual-motor setup enables the vacuum to clean more effectively and compact the collected dust more efficiently into its 0.6-liter collection bin. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who have pets or a high level of daily dust and debris.
The RoboVac X8 is also designed for ease of use. Emptying the vacuum is straightforward, although the lack of a mesh over the filter means that fluff can embed itself in the folds, requiring occasional cleaning. This is a minor inconvenience compared to the overall functionality and convenience of the product.
In performance tests, the RoboVac X8 showed mixed results. It was particularly effective on hard floors but less so on carpets. Nonetheless, its overall cleaning capability, combined with its user-friendly design and smart features, make it a valuable tool for maintaining a clean home environment.
At the reduced Black Friday price of £259, the Eufy RoboVac X8 offers exceptional value. Its blend of advanced navigation technology, powerful cleaning performance, and user-friendly design make it an attractive choice for those seeking a high-quality robotic vacuum without the high-end price tag. This deal is perfect for those seeking to invest in a product that can significantly ease the burden of daily cleaning tasks.