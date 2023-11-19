Get a VAST discount on Eufy robot vacuum cleaner this Black Friday

Equipped with twin turbines, each rated at 2,000Pa, the RoboVac X8 boasts strong suction capabilities. Eufy claims that this dual-motor setup enables the vacuum to clean more effectively and compact the collected dust more efficiently into its 0.6-liter collection bin. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who have pets or a high level of daily dust and debris​​.

The RoboVac X8 is also designed for ease of use. Emptying the vacuum is straightforward, although the lack of a mesh over the filter means that fluff can embed itself in the folds, requiring occasional cleaning. This is a minor inconvenience compared to the overall functionality and convenience of the product​​.

In performance tests, the RoboVac X8 showed mixed results. It was particularly effective on hard floors but less so on carpets. Nonetheless, its overall cleaning capability, combined with its user-friendly design and smart features, make it a valuable tool for maintaining a clean home environment​​.