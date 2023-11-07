Hoover up this INCREDIBLE Black Friday vacuum deal

The vacuum weighs a mere 2.5kg, which is very light for such a capable cordless vacuum cleaner. The cordless design also means that the HF500 is easy to move from room to room, and the battery life provides around half an hour of suction with the motorised head before it needs to be recharged. With a charge time of only 2.5 hours, though, you won’t be kept waiting too long.

The Hoover HF500 is also super easy to tidy away when you’re not doing the vacuuming: you can remove the unit from the top of the extension wand and clip it on the stick. This shortens the vacuum and makes it a better size for tucking away in a cupboard.

Both the standard Home and Pets models are on sale for £149, and come bundled with two standard attachments – a crevice tool and a combination dusting brush and furniture tool. The Pets model, however, adds a nifty motorised mini pet tool which is designed to dislodge and remove stubborn pet hairs.