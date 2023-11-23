The five-star Henry Hoover is going CHEAP this Black Friday

Practical features include a 2.2m long flexible hose, ideal for reaching difficult areas, and a lengthy 10m mains cable, which reduces the need to switch outlets during cleaning. When it’s time to empty the vacuum, the process is straightforward thanks to its simple design, with easily replaceable and affordable dust bags and filters​​.

Although the Henry Hoover might not match the versatility or suction power of some of its more modern counterparts, it compensates with other advantages: it operates quietly, at just 72dB, it’s energy efficient and he’s got a constant smile on his little face. The vacuum’s practicality and reliability, coupled with its endearing design, continue to make it a popular choice for a wide range of users​​.