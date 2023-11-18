Get a SUPER-CHEAP video doorbell deal this Black Friday
The five-star Ezviz DB2 video doorbell is down to an ultra-reasonable £62 for Black Friday
In a pre-Black Friday deal, the Ezviz DB2 video doorbell has seen a price reduction of £23 on Amazon, meaning you’ll now be able to put it by your front door for £62, rather than its usual £85. The deal also lets you choose to add an Ezviz 32GB or 64GB SD card through a 5%-off promotion when you purchase the DB2, or another Ezviz product.
Awarded five stars and a Recommended award in our original Ezviz DB2 review, the doorbell can be hardwired or used wirelessly, depending on whichever suits your home best. A significant advantage is the inclusion of a chime in the package, which is often an additional purchase with other brands. Moreover, it supports indefinite usage without any subscription or ongoing payments, thanks to its microSD slot, a feature that enhances its cost-effectiveness.
The DB2 offers an impressive 176-degree field of view from its 2K camera, ensuring broad coverage of the area in front of your home. It also includes an infrared mode for night vision, capturing clear images in low-light conditions. The setup process is straightforward, especially with the easy-to-follow instructions provided in the Ezviz app.
The doorbell’s functionality extends to various detection modes, including infrared and “human shape” detection. Users can adjust the sensitivity to control how readily it alerts them to someone’s presence. While it lacks premium features like facial recognition and adjustable motion-detection zones, it compensates with its “loitering” detection setting, which reduces unnecessary notifications.
In terms of usability, we found the Ezviz DB2 to perform well in practice, offering very good image quality and reliable infrared detection. The doorbell effectively notifies users when someone is at the door, allowing clear communication with visitors through the app. Despite some limitations, such as a bulky design and a limited range from the doorbell to the chime which may result in not being able to hear it in larger houses, the DB2’s low price point makes it excellent value.
This Black Friday, the Ezviz DB2 represents a stunning deal for those looking for a high-quality video doorbell without a high cost, even more so now that it’s been reduced to £62.
If you’re looking for something else or just want to see what else has been discounted, we’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, from doorbells to vacuums, to air fryers and laptops. The deals won’t be around long, so get in quick.