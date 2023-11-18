Get a SUPER-CHEAP video doorbell deal this Black Friday

The DB2 offers an impressive 176-degree field of view from its 2K camera, ensuring broad coverage of the area in front of your home. It also includes an infrared mode for night vision, capturing clear images in low-light conditions. The setup process is straightforward, especially with the easy-to-follow instructions provided in the Ezviz app​​.

The doorbell’s functionality extends to various detection modes, including infrared and “human shape” detection. Users can adjust the sensitivity to control how readily it alerts them to someone’s presence. While it lacks premium features like facial recognition and adjustable motion-detection zones, it compensates with its “loitering” detection setting, which reduces unnecessary notifications​​.

In terms of usability, we found the Ezviz DB2 to perform well in practice, offering very good image quality and reliable infrared detection. The doorbell effectively notifies users when someone is at the door, allowing clear communication with visitors through the app. Despite some limitations, such as a bulky design and a limited range from the doorbell to the chime which may result in not being able to hear it in larger houses, the DB2’s low price point makes it excellent value.