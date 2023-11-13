This Ring Video Doorbell 2 deal is a RIDICULOUS Black Friday bargain

It also functions as a security camera, using motion sensors to trigger video recordings. The device is equipped with a 1080p video resolution, infrared LEDs for night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle lens, ensuring a clear view of your home’s entrance. The ease of installation is a significant advantage: it comes with a removable and rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it easy to set up without any complex wiring.

There are a few limitations to note. The motion “zones” are not as precise as some may prefer, and for those with larger homes, an additional Chime Pro may be needed to extend the range of the doorbell. Additionally, it doesn’t offer continuous video recording or face recognition as it records based on doorbell presses or motion triggers.