This Ring Video Doorbell 2 deal is a RIDICULOUS Black Friday bargain
This early Black Friday deal sees the Ring Video Doorbell 2 reduced to its cheapest price ever on Amazon
The exceptional Ring Video Doorbell 2 is available for just £50 on Amazon as an early Black Friday treat, down from an average of £81. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been on the website, making it an exceptional value for a product that earned five stars and the Best Buy award from Expert Reviews – the highest praise we can bestow.
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is hailed as the best product of its type, standing out for its ease of setup and use, good video and audio quality, and reasonable pricing compared to its competitors. It combines an IP camera with a doorbell, allowing you to see and speak to whoever is at your door from anywhere in the world, directly through your smartphone. This feature is particularly useful for monitoring your home or speaking to visitors when you’re not there.
It also functions as a security camera, using motion sensors to trigger video recordings. The device is equipped with a 1080p video resolution, infrared LEDs for night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle lens, ensuring a clear view of your home’s entrance. The ease of installation is a significant advantage: it comes with a removable and rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it easy to set up without any complex wiring.
There are a few limitations to note. The motion “zones” are not as precise as some may prefer, and for those with larger homes, an additional Chime Pro may be needed to extend the range of the doorbell. Additionally, it doesn’t offer continuous video recording or face recognition as it records based on doorbell presses or motion triggers.
Still, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 at this Black Friday deal is an excellent buy for anyone looking to enhance their home security or convenience. With its combination of features, ease of use and the current low price, it represents a significant value for consumers looking for a reliable and feature-rich video doorbell.