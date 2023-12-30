UNMISSABLE Boxing Day savings on this Amazon smart home bundle
Get the Blink Video Doorbell, Sync Module 2 and Echo Pop bundle for a bargain price in this Boxing Day deal
If you’re quick, you can get a Blink Video Doorbell, Sync Module 2 hub and an Echo Pop smart speaker bundled for just £55. That’s an incredible £29 saving on the bundle’s average Amazon price of £84 and an even bigger saving than if you were to buy each device separately.
Whether you want to keep an eye on couriers and visitors to your home, listen to music or sync up all your devices to one app for ease of use, this dream trio makes it happen. This is a great price for anyone looking for a smart home starter kit.
In our full Blink Doorbell review, we praised the device for its price, ease of use and its mains and battery power options. While the video quality isn’t as good as some pricier models, there are plenty of options to set “motion trigger zones” around the doorbell and change the intensity of the motion detection. That means it won’t accidentally send you an alert when someone simply walks by the house. We also like that, unlike some video doorbells, you don’t need to pay for a subscription to make use of its most important features if you also own the Sync Module 2.
Technically, you can use the Blink without the Sync Module, but having it offers some benefits. Firstly, it can sync all of your Amazon devices, allowing you to control them through a single app. It also opens up some new features with the Blink doorbell, allowing you to access your video stream at any time, and letting you record video without having to pay an additional monthly fee.
As for the Echo Pop, this entry-level smart speaker has decent sound quality for a device of its size and can pick up voice commands well, despite having one less microphone than the pricier Echo Dot. It also does most of the same things as the Dot in terms of setting alarms, playing music, relaying information and controlling other smart home devices. Our main gripe with the Echo Pop was the price, as when reviewed the difference between the Pop and Dot wasn’t very significant.
However, with this insanely good value bundle deal, the Pop is cheap as chips, making it well worth the price. In fact, everything in this smart home bundle is a steal at just £55, especially when you’re saving an additional £29. So if you missed out on some sweet smart home deals during Black Friday, now is your chance to make up for it. Be quick though – this deal won’t be around for much longer.