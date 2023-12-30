UNMISSABLE Boxing Day savings on this Amazon smart home bundle

Technically, you can use the Blink without the Sync Module, but having it offers some benefits. Firstly, it can sync all of your Amazon devices, allowing you to control them through a single app. It also opens up some new features with the Blink doorbell, allowing you to access your video stream at any time, and letting you record video without having to pay an additional monthly fee.

As for the Echo Pop, this entry-level smart speaker has decent sound quality for a device of its size and can pick up voice commands well, despite having one less microphone than the pricier Echo Dot. It also does most of the same things as the Dot in terms of setting alarms, playing music, relaying information and controlling other smart home devices. Our main gripe with the Echo Pop was the price, as when reviewed the difference between the Pop and Dot wasn’t very significant.