Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal: Get a FREE Amazon voucher

This Black Friday offers an irresistible deal for virtual reality enthusiasts: the Meta Quest 2, combined with a £50 Amazon voucher, all for a remarkable price of £250. This outstanding offer significantly undercuts the typical combined cost of these items (the Quest 2 retails at £300 usually), presenting an excellent opportunity for those interested in immersive VR experiences.

In our full Meta Quest 2 review, we gave the headset full marks for several compelling reasons. It’s a standalone VR headset, eliminating the need for a connected gaming PC or smartphone, thus offering unmatched convenience and portability. The device is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay.

The design improvements on the Meta Quest 2 are notable. It’s lighter and more comfortable than its predecessor, featuring an ergonomic design and fabric straps for ease of use during extended play sessions. The headset’s high-resolution fast-switch LCD panel offers an immersive display experience, with vibrant colours and minimal motion blur, crucial for a convincing VR experience.