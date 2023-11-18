Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal: Get a FREE Amazon voucher
Grab Meta’s great-value Quest 2 headset and a free £50 voucher for just £250 this Black Friday
This Black Friday offers an irresistible deal for virtual reality enthusiasts: the Meta Quest 2, combined with a £50 Amazon voucher, all for a remarkable price of £250. This outstanding offer significantly undercuts the typical combined cost of these items (the Quest 2 retails at £300 usually), presenting an excellent opportunity for those interested in immersive VR experiences.
In our full Meta Quest 2 review, we gave the headset full marks for several compelling reasons. It’s a standalone VR headset, eliminating the need for a connected gaming PC or smartphone, thus offering unmatched convenience and portability. The device is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay.
The design improvements on the Meta Quest 2 are notable. It’s lighter and more comfortable than its predecessor, featuring an ergonomic design and fabric straps for ease of use during extended play sessions. The headset’s high-resolution fast-switch LCD panel offers an immersive display experience, with vibrant colours and minimal motion blur, crucial for a convincing VR experience.
Moreover, the controllers of the Quest 2 have been significantly improved. They now offer a larger surface area for resting thumbs and last longer on a single AA battery, enhancing the overall gaming experience.
Another significant draw of the Meta Quest 2 is its extensive game library. It includes popular titles like Beat Saber and Superhot, ensuring that users have a wide array of entertainment options at their fingertips. The intuitive interface of the Quest 2 makes it suitable for both seasoned VR gamers and newcomers to the medium.
This Black Friday deal, combining the Meta Quest 2 with a £50 Amazon voucher for just £250, is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to step into the world of high-quality VR gaming. It’s an unbeatable offer that provides both value and a gateway to cutting-edge entertainment technology.