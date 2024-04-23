Sony Reon Pocket 5 hands-on preview: A personal heating and cooling device in wearable form

The Sony Reon Pocket 5 – a wearable device designed to adaptively warm you up or cool you down – is coming to the UK next month.

Launched as a crowdfunded proof of concept in 2019, the first two iterations of the Reon Pocket proved a hit in Japan. This led Sony to start selling the third-generation model in Hong Kong in 2022 and strong sales saw a fourth model released in those markets last year.

Sony believes the time is right to bring the product to the West and the new Reon Pocket 5 can be preordered now for £139, with units shipping from 15 May.

I spent some hands-on time with the Sony Reon Pocket 5 and you can read my initial impressions below. But before I jump into those, let’s find out a bit more about what it is, how it works and some of Reon Pocket 5’s potential use cases.