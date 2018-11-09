When is Black Friday 2023 UK: Dates, info and early deals now live
All the dates and information you need to know ahead of Black Friday 2023
Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching: the consumer retail event of the year will take place on the fourth Friday of November, immediately following American Thanksgiving. However, over the years, the sales event has expanded beyond a single-day event and now tends to see a steady trickle of bargains and offers appearing throughout the entire month. Check the section just below to some great early offers, or head over to our full best Black Friday deals round-up to see a fuller range of bargains.
If last year’s Black Friday is anything to go by, Black Friday 2023 is gearing up to be one for the ages. Last year’s sale saw some biggest-ever price drops on everything from the hugely popular Nintendo Switch to incredible deals on the latest generation of TVs and smart speakers. Price reductions on mattresses and home workout equipment were also huge in sales gone by, as were offers on coffee machines, streaming service subscriptions and home broadband.
If you want to hunt down the best Black Friday deals, be sure to check back on various deals round-ups regularly, as we’ll be showcasing the top early Black Friday offers as and when they become available. Simply eager to learn more about Black Friday 2023? Then scroll further below for our ultimate Black Friday guide.
READ NEXT: The best Amazon deals you can buy right now
Black Friday 2023: Best early deals
Black Friday may be a ways away yet, but the deals have already started rolling. in These are the top bargains we’ve uncovered so far, sorted by category for your convenience:
Smartphones and tablets:
- Secure a bonkers deal the Google Pixel 7a | View deal at iD Mobile
- The budget-friendly Honor Lite 90 is now £50 off | View deal at Amazon
- The Apple iPad (2021) drops by £50 | View deal at AO
- Nothing Phone (1) now cheaper than ever | View deal at Amazon
TVs:
- Pick up a 55in Sony X75WL for a record-low £649 | View deal at Amazon
- A 50in Hisense A6K is now cheaper than ever | View deal at Amazon
- Save on the five-star LG C2 (checkout code: 23BLACK100) | View deal at PRC Direct
- This well-priced TCL TV is now even less | View deal at AO
Home products:
- This Shark vacuum is massively reduced | View at AO
- Get up to 65% off on bedding and mattresses | View deals at Emma
- Save £130 on the Dyson V8 Absolute | View deal at John Lewis
- Get a top video doorbell for only £67 | View deal at AO
Laptops:
- Asus Zenbook 14 now £120 off | View deal at John Lewis
- The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is reduced by hundreds | View deal at John Lewis
- Asus Vivobook Go falls to £450 | View deal at John Lewis
- Asus Vivobook S15 OLED hugely reduced | View deal at Currys
Kitchen appliances:
- This Ninja air fryer is over £40 off | View deal at Amazon
- Kenwood kMix now £229, down from £299 | View deal at AO
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone now just £169 | View deal at AO
- Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker over £100 off | View deal at Ninja
Audio:
- Get the Sonos Move for just £299 | View deal at John Lewis
- Amazon Echo Pop: Now two for the price of one | View deal at Amazon
- Nothing Ear (2) hit their lowest price ever | View deal at Amazon
- Save £60 on Bose’s QuietComfort QC45 SE headphones | View deal at John Lewis
Wearables and Action Cameras:
- Garmin Epix drops by a huge £300 | View deal at John Lewis
- GoPro Hero 9 hits rock-bottom price | View deal at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (2022) drops by £60 | View deal at John Lewis
- Garmin Fenix 7 (Was £496, now £428) | View deal at Amazon
Subscriptions and Sign-ups:
- AtlasVPN’s Black Friday sale has started | View deals at Atlas
- Three Home Broadband free for the first three months | View deal at Three
- Sky Stream has never been cheaper | View deal at Sky
- Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for for the price of one | View deal at Amazon
Health and Beauty
- The Dyson Corrale is £100 off | View deal at John Lewis
- Get 25% off at FeelUnique | View deals at FeelUnique
- Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush now half price | View deal at John Lewis
- Get the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL for just £300 | View deal at John Lewis
Black Friday 2023: Everything you need to know
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is the name given to the last Friday in November when retailers offer big discounts on items across a range of categories. Black Friday wasn’t always a tradition in the UK, though. It first started in the US and became a huge hit many years before hitting our shores. It was only in 2010 when the day had its UK breakthrough after Amazon offered massive online discounts to British customers. In 2013, Walmart-owned Asda brought over the in-store traditions causing a frenzied chaos from UK customers, with many other shops taking part in their own Black Friday UK sales ever since.
Nowadays, Black Friday deals usually run for well over a week, or even throughout November and beyond, but the main day is still one of the biggest in the retail calendar. The UK bank Nationwide reported that almost £6m was spent by its customers before 5pm on Black Friday in 2021 – an increase of 26% on 2020 levels. And that still marked 24% more spending than pre-pandemic levels of Black Friday 2019, so it seems our collective appetite for deals shows no signs of waning. In fact, it’s believed around a whopping £10bn was spent on the day alone in 2021. That’s likely in part due to many retailers tending to hold back the best deals for Black Friday itself, so it always pays to keep an eye out on the special day.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday usually takes place on the very last Friday of November: the day immediately after American Thanksgiving. With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday 23 November this year, Black Friday 2023 will fall on Friday 24 November. It is THE retail event of the year so be sure to whack that date in your diary.
How long will Black Friday 2023 last?
Back when Black Friday was new to the UK, it typically only lasted one day, with some online-only Cyber Monday deals following after the weekend. However, last year Amazon held its longest Black Friday yet, with discounts appearing on the site up to FOUR WEEKS beforehand. This means you could get your hands on some impressive Black Friday as early as the start of November.
So whether you want a new addition for your kitchen or you’re looking for the latest tech for less, you’re certain to find a great deal on something you’ve been pining for.
READ NEXT: Best TV deals | Best laptop deals | Best electric toothbrush deals | Best washing machine deals | Best coffee machine deals | Best vacuum cleaner deals | Best soundbar deals | Best cheap mattress deals | Best fitness tracker deals | Best tablet deals | Best printer deals | Best VPN deals | Best Sky deals | Best iPhone deals
What is on sale during Black Friday?
There is always a lot of variety to what is on sale during Black Friday. Pretty much anything is fair game for a discount and we’ll be covering them all on our main page. We’ll also be adding the very best Black Friday deals to our dedicated deals pages on everything from air fryers to TVs when the sales period begins. That should make things easier for you should you already know what you’re after. You can find these links below if you want to have a nosey at some of the great deals on offer now.
Black Friday 2023: How to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
If you’re looking for the best Black Friday deals in the UK, you’re in the right place. All of the deals we post here are checked by our team of expert deal hunters to make sure you’re getting a REAL bargain. And we won’t cover sneaky, false discounts either as we always try to check out deals in relation to their average selling price where we can. We’ll post the biggest savings opportunities as soon as they come in and change up our top finds every day, so keep an eye out regularly if you’re looking for something specific.
Check back here and on the Expert Reviews homepage throughout Black Friday to find some of the best deals on consoles, smartphones, kitchen gadgets and more.
Black Friday 2023: What is Cyber Monday and when is it?
Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday and sees retailers offer even more discounts. In 2023, that day falls on Monday 27 November.
As the name suggests, Cyber Monday is a predominantly online event. It was first popularised in 2005 after research from the American National Retail Federation (NRF) found there to be a flurry of online sales the Monday following Thanksgiving.
Since then, the line between Black Friday and Cyber Monday has become ever-more blurred, despite them having separate names, with most stores running deals during the weekend between the two dates – often referred to as Cyber Weekend. Sometimes you’ll get the best deals first thing on Friday, other times it may be best to wait until the deals start wrapping up and prices drop more. It all depends on your desired product, so stay vigilant!
Not sure where to look for the best Black Friday deals? Don’t worry, we’ll be here to take the hassle out of shopping and researching, with stories on all the best deals across the week.