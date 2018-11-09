When is Black Friday 2023 UK: Dates, info and early deals now live

Nowadays, Black Friday deals usually run for well over a week, or even throughout November and beyond, but the main day is still one of the biggest in the retail calendar. The UK bank Nationwide reported that almost £6m was spent by its customers before 5pm on Black Friday in 2021 – an increase of 26% on 2020 levels. And that still marked 24% more spending than pre-pandemic levels of Black Friday 2019, so it seems our collective appetite for deals shows no signs of waning. In fact, it’s believed around a whopping £10bn was spent on the day alone in 2021. That’s likely in part due to many retailers tending to hold back the best deals for Black Friday itself, so it always pays to keep an eye out on the special day.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday usually takes place on the very last Friday of November: the day immediately after American Thanksgiving. With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday 23 November this year, Black Friday 2023 will fall on Friday 24 November. It is THE retail event of the year so be sure to whack that date in your diary.

How long will Black Friday 2023 last?

Back when Black Friday was new to the UK, it typically only lasted one day, with some online-only Cyber Monday deals following after the weekend. However, last year Amazon held its longest Black Friday yet, with discounts appearing on the site up to FOUR WEEKS beforehand. This means you could get your hands on some impressive Black Friday as early as the start of November.

So whether you want a new addition for your kitchen or you’re looking for the latest tech for less, you’re certain to find a great deal on something you’ve been pining for.

READ NEXT: Best TV deals | Best laptop deals | Best electric toothbrush deals | Best washing machine deals | Best coffee machine deals | Best vacuum cleaner deals | Best soundbar deals | Best cheap mattress deals | Best fitness tracker deals | Best tablet deals | Best printer deals | Best VPN deals | Best Sky deals | Best iPhone deals

What is on sale during Black Friday?

There is always a lot of variety to what is on sale during Black Friday. Pretty much anything is fair game for a discount and we’ll be covering them all on our main page. We’ll also be adding the very best Black Friday deals to our dedicated deals pages on everything from air fryers to TVs when the sales period begins. That should make things easier for you should you already know what you’re after. You can find these links below if you want to have a nosey at some of the great deals on offer now.

Black Friday 2023: How to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday deals in the UK, you’re in the right place. All of the deals we post here are checked by our team of expert deal hunters to make sure you’re getting a REAL bargain. And we won’t cover sneaky, false discounts either as we always try to check out deals in relation to their average selling price where we can. We’ll post the biggest savings opportunities as soon as they come in and change up our top finds every day, so keep an eye out regularly if you’re looking for something specific.

Check back here and on the Expert Reviews homepage throughout Black Friday to find some of the best deals on consoles, smartphones, kitchen gadgets and more.