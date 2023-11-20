Get SUPERCHARGED Wi-Fi for far less this Black Friday
The five-star Linksys Atlas Pro 6 Wi-Fi mesh system is now just £230 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 (three-pack) for an impressive £230, down from its average price of £354, making it the lowest price it has ever been on the website. The Atlas Pro 6 is a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system known for its excellent price-to-performance ratio, earning five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award for its quality.
As we explain in our full Linksys Atlas Pro 6 review, these mesh Wi-Fi nodes resemble the original Velop model. Each station stands 185mm tall, with a squared-off top and a maximum width and depth of 86mm. They are stable and feature a clean, simple design that fits unobtrusively in any home setting. Each unit comes with three gigabit LAN ports and an “”Internet”” socket, which doubles as a fourth LAN connector for the additional nodes. The system’s LED indicates the current state, and each unit includes WPS and reset buttons, along with an on/off switch.
The Atlas Pro 6’s most notable feature is its performance, offering a 4.8Gbits/sec 5GHz radio and supporting 160MHz channels. It uses Qualcomm’s latest Wi-Fi chipset, ensuring high-speed and reliable coverage. In testing, the system performed exceptionally well, offering fast and consistent speeds throughout various areas of a home. It notably outperformed more expensive tri-band systems in terms of speed and coverage, making it a valuable choice for larger homes. However, it doesn’t support the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard or multi-gig Ethernet for wired clients.
In terms of software, the initial setup requires the Linksys mobile app, which is straightforward and user-friendly. The app provides basic functionalities like guest network management and parental controls, and it allows for remote access to the network. While the software features are basic and the web interface is a bit outdated, the system covers the essentials effectively.
Overall, the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 at £230 on Amazon for Black Friday is an excellent deal for those seeking a high-performing, cost-effective Wi-Fi 6 mesh system to cover a large home area.