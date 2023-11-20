Get SUPERCHARGED Wi-Fi for far less this Black Friday

This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 (three-pack) for an impressive £230, down from its average price of £354, making it the lowest price it has ever been on the website. The Atlas Pro 6 is a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system known for its excellent price-to-performance ratio, earning five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award for its quality.

View deal at Amazon

As we explain in our full Linksys Atlas Pro 6 review, these mesh Wi-Fi nodes resemble the original Velop model. Each station stands 185mm tall, with a squared-off top and a maximum width and depth of 86mm. They are stable and feature a clean, simple design that fits unobtrusively in any home setting. Each unit comes with three gigabit LAN ports and an “”Internet”” socket, which doubles as a fourth LAN connector for the additional nodes. The system’s LED indicates the current state, and each unit includes WPS and reset buttons, along with an on/off switch​​.

The Atlas Pro 6’s most notable feature is its performance, offering a 4.8Gbits/sec 5GHz radio and supporting 160MHz channels. It uses Qualcomm’s latest Wi-Fi chipset, ensuring high-speed and reliable coverage. In testing, the system performed exceptionally well, offering fast and consistent speeds throughout various areas of a home. It notably outperformed more expensive tri-band systems in terms of speed and coverage, making it a valuable choice for larger homes. However, it doesn’t support the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard or multi-gig Ethernet for wired clients​​.