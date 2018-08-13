Best cordless phone 2022: Find the perfect landline phone for your home or office

We might all have mobiles in our pockets these days, but for landline calls a traditional cordless phone still has its place. For individuals, it’s often cheaper and more comfortable than a mobile when chatting to family and friends, or calling customer services with a problem. And businesses with existing landline infrastructures may not be ready to switch to mobiles or VoIP systems.

And the good news is that the best cordless handsets today are more versatile than ever, taking on some of the style and features we associate with smartphones. That includes extensive contact lists and answering machines plus measures for dealing with nuisance callers. Some phones let you whitelist trusted numbers so you’ll always get their calls, while blocking all others; other systems allow you to screen calls before answering them so you can check who is calling before speaking to them.

How to choose the best cordless phone for you

What should I look for in a cordless phone?

Every cordless phone these days offers a basic set of features: a clear DECT connection between the handset and base station, an address book, caller display and a list of recent calls. Pay a little more and you can get various extras such as a built-in answerphone and/or call-blocking facilities.

Beyond that, there are some practical upgrades that might be worth investing in, such as longer battery life, extended wireless range or water resistance for use outdoors. More superficial extras might include a wide selection of ringtones or a colour screen.

When choosing a phone, it’s also worth thinking about whether you might want a second or third handset. You can normally buy additional handsets to connect to an existing base station, but it’s often cheaper to buy a two-pack or three-pack straight away. It might also be worth paying the extra if the single handset version of your preferred phone is out of stock.

How do I block nuisance calls?

On certain phones, you can simply press a button while you’re in a call to add the number to your blacklist. You might also be able to manually enter numbers (or parts of numbers) to prevent specific callers from getting through. Either way, when blacklisted numbers call, your phone won’t ring: you can send them straight to answerphone, or reject them entirely.

Some BT phones also offer a screening feature, which asks unknown callers to give their name before you accept their call, giving you more control over who you talk to. Just be aware that all these features rely on your having a caller ID service from your home phone provider.

What other features should I look out for?

For a while there was a trend for cordless phones to mimic smartphones, but manufacturers are increasingly going back to more traditional designs and useful features over touchscreens and app-related gimmicks. There are still some cordless phones with colour screens and photo backgrounds, while a few have sync features that enable you to copy contacts from your mobile to your home or office phone, or make and take mobile calls through your landline. The latter can be surprisingly useful if you struggle with mobile dead spots in some rooms or find your smartphone uncomfortable to hold over longer periods.

Finally, some phones have been designed to work over longer distances, or been ruggedised for outdoor use. Want to be reachable even when you’re down at the bottom of the garden? Do you spend a lot of time working in a yard or workshop? You might have to put up with a larger, uglier phone, but it will hold up to more abuse and you won’t miss a call wherever you are.

The best cordless phones to buy in 2022

1. BT Everyday Cordless Home Phone: The best cordless phone under £20

Price: £20 single, £33 twin, £46 trio | Buy now from Amazon



BT’s Everyday Cordless is priced like a basic home phone but manages to pack in some extra features. It’s easy to use, with good-sized buttons and simple menus, including a multi-function rocker that scrolls through lists and options and controls the volume. It’s also very comfortable to hold. However, it’s got built-in controls for 1571 answerphone services, a 50-number contacts list that syncs between handsets and – best of all – call blocking for up to 20 numbers and a Do Not Disturb mode, where only numbers tagged as VIP contacts can get through. Call quality is good, although the default ring volume will be too quiet for some, and the only real issue is the lack of speakerphone. If you refuse to spend more than £20 on your landline, this is the cordless phone to buy.

Key specs – Type: DECT phone with mono screen; Phonebook: 50 entries; Answerphone: No; Speakerphone: No; Nuisance call blocking: Yes; Talk time: 10 hours; Standby time: 100 hours

2. Gigaset A270A: The best entry-level phone with answering machine

Price: £25 single, £35 twin | Buy now from Amazon



The Gigaset A270A keeps things simple, with a relatively basic set of features and a design that focuses on ease-of-use. There’s an 80-entry phonebook and basic intercom features if you have two or more handsets, plus the built-in answering machine, but otherwise very little else to think about. It’s a well-built phone with responsive keys and a well-designed menu system, and the button for hands-free calling is illuminated, which makes it easier to pick out in a hurry. The chunky answering machine controls on the base station also help when you’re going through your messages, and while 25 minutes isn’t a huge amount of recording time, it should be just enough for most people.

There are louder cordless phones out there, but unlike some budget phones the Gigaset is hearing-aid compatible. It also uses Gigaset’s Eco DECT technology, which auto-adjusts the power of the wireless signal to keep energy usage low. Look elsewhere if you want nuisance call blocking or other mod cons, but this is a good, solid cordless phone that just happens to be cheap as chips.

Key specs – Type: DECT phone with mono screen; Phonebook: 80 entries; Answerphone: 25 minutes; Speakerphone: Yes; Nuisance call blocking: No; Talk time: 16 hours; Standby time: 200 hours

3. Gigaset CL390 Hello: The best everyday cordless phone

Price: £45 | Buy now from Amazon



While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of some previous Gigaset phones, the Gigaset CL390 Hello excels as a simple cordless option. It’s a nicely designed handset, slim and light, with a large, clear illuminated display and easy menus and controls. It’s not short of essential features, either, with a call-blocker for blocking anonymous calls or up to 32 specific numbers, along with a 150 contact phone book, clock and alarm features and room and baby monitoring functions. It also comes in a choice of five different colours, although not all are widely available.

There are models with and without a built-in answering machine, and clear alerts for missed calls and new messages. And while the separate handset charger and base station mean it takes up two power sockets, this does give you more flexibility in terms of where you place your phone. Throw in Gigaset’s usual excellent sound quality, both in standard and speakerphone modes, and you’ve got a great phone for everyday calling.

Key specs – Type: DECT phone with mono screen; Phonebook: 150 entries; Answerphone: 20 minutes (answerphone models only); Speakerphone: Yes; Nuisance call blocking: Yes; Talk time: 12 hours; Standby time: 180 hours

4. Panasonic KX-TGE720: The best big button cordless phone

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



With its chunky buttons, clear sound quality and hearing aid compatibility, the KX-TGE720 is a strong option for anyone who wants a phone that’s easy to use and easy to hear. It’s the little practicalities that make it great, however, like the Talking Caller ID that loudly announces who’s calling, or the bright LED indicator that kicks in when there’s an incoming call. It has nuisance call blockers to hold scam calls and spam calls at bay, plus a built-in answering machine with up to 40 minutes of recording time. Most importantly, calls are clear and impressively loud at the highest volume settings, even when you’re going through the speakerphone. And as it’s still affordable even in a two or three-pack, you can have a few handsets spread throughout the home.

Key specs – Type: DECT phone with mono screen; Phonebook: 150 entries; Answerphone: 40 minutes; Speakerphone: Yes; Nuisance call blocking: Yes; Talk time: 16 hours; Standby time: 300 hours

5. BT Premium Cordless Home Phone with Voice Control: The best cordless phone for blocking nuisance calls

Price: £60 single, £80 twin, £100 trio | Buy now from Amazon



Plagued by unwanted calls? BT has the answer. Its trueCall virtual assistant asks unknown callers for their name before it puts them through, leaving you to decide whether to accept the call, block it or send it to the answering machine. Specific numbers can be blocked permanently, and you can set the phone to ignore anonymous or international calls. Meanwhile, built-in parental controls let you block outgoing calls to mobile, international and premium-rate numbers.

The Premium Cordless Home Phone also features clever mobile sync capabilities, enabling you to copy contacts across from your smartphone or receive calls coming to your mobile through the bigger cordless handset. The latest version even includes Voice Control features, although you might not want to get too excited. Instead of enabling you to make landline calls or retrieve voicemails via voice commands, this just means that pressing and holding the OK key will put you in touch with Google Assistant or Siri on your smartphone. Still, you can always place a call via your voice assistant and use your call allowance on your mobile contract.

Call quality is excellent, the 1.5in colour LCD screen looks good and even the speakerphone doesn’t sound bad. This is a superb phone for anyone who values their privacy – or who just likes having access to the latest features.

Key specs – Type: DECT phone with colour display; Phonebook: 1,000 entries; Answerphone: 60 minutes; Speakerphone: Yes; Nuisance call blocking: Yes; Talk time: 21 hours; Standby time: 240 hours

6. Panasonic KX-TGK220E: The best stylish cordless phone

Price: £40 | Buy now from John Lewis



Panasonic’s cordless phone is so elegantly stylised that you might not even recognise it as a phone. The handset sits upright in its matching cradle to look like one smooth tapered cylinder, with only the blue LED on the rear to alert you when there’s a message or a call. Lift it out and it’s just like a regular DECT phone, with a simple keyboard layout and a nice, crisp monochrome screen.

Beyond the design there are plenty of great features, including a 30-minute answerphone, speakerphone and a nuisance call blocker, which can be set to block specific numbers, withheld numbers or numbers with a certain string of digits. On top of that there’s a useful Do Not Disturb mode that only allows calls from your nearest and dearest – or maybe crucial work calls – through. Call quality is great and there’s even an Eco mode to cut the radiation and minimise power consumption. Both inside and out, it’s an exceptional phone.

Key specs – Type: DECT phone with mono screen; Phonebook: 120 entries; Answerphone: 30 minutes; Speakerphone: Yes; Nuisance call blocking: Yes; Talk time: 18 hours; Standby time: 200 hours

7. BT Elements: Best cordless phone for the garden

Price: £89 single, £112 twin | Buy now from Amazon



If you spend a lot of time outdoors or need a phone for the workshop/warehouse, this hardy handset will be just what you’re looking for. A high-power base station and sensitive external antenna give you a range of up to 150m indoors and up to a kilometre outside – although your actual mileage will naturally depend on walls and other obstacles. It’s IP67-rated for protection from water and dust, and with 13 hours of talk time and 160 hours of standby, it’ll keep going for days on end. Features are fairly limited, but you get a 200-number phonebook, a 30-minute answerphone and basic nuisance call-blocking. It’s a bit more expensive than other phones, but if you need the range and rugged build it’s an excellent choice.

Key specs – Type: Ruggedised DECT phone with mono screen; Phonebook: 200 entries; Answerphone: 30 minutes; Speakerphone: Yes; Nuisance call blocking: Yes; Talk time: 13 hours; Standby time: 160 hours