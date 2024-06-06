Can I put an air fryer basket in the dishwasher? We asked the experts
It may be more of a chore but cleaning your air fryer baskets by hand could protect your appliance from damage
It’s not hard to understand how air fryers have become so popular in recent years. They’re extremely economical to run, using a fraction of the electricity guzzled up by an oven; they can cook a wide variety of foods using just a drop of oil, making them better for our waistlines; and they’re fast – how else could you roast a chicken in under an hour?
Looking after them certainly seems convenient too, with many manufacturers claiming that their air fryer baskets and accessories are dishwasher-safe. But should we really be putting an air fryer basket in the dishwasher? Or are there better ways to clean these parts to improve our air fryer’s longevity? We asked the experts to find out.
Can you put an air fryer basket in the dishwasher?
“Whether you can put an air fryer basket in the dishwasher really depends on the specific model and manufacturer’s instructions”, says Thea Whyte, from the electrical retailer AO. “Some air fryer baskets are dishwasher safe, while others are not. Take your time to consult the user manual that came with your air fryer for specific cleaning instructions.”
Henry Patterson, spokesperson for domestic cleaning experts Housekeep, agrees: “It’s worth checking the manufacturer’s recommendations on this. Lots of air fryers have dishwasher-safe baskets and/or cooking racks, but it’s not a given.”
There are air fryers, including ProCook’s Air Fryer Health Grill, that explicitly discourage using a dishwasher. And while other popular air fryers, such as Ninja’s Foodi, Tefal’s Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer and Instant’s Vortex Plus, have baskets that the manufacturers claim are dishwasher-safe, they still recommend hand-washing them to extend the life of the baskets.
As Eleanor Bell, project manager for kitchen electrics at Tefal, explains: “Our air fryers are dishwasher safe; however, due to the high temperature that dishwashers reach, to ensure your product lasts longer, we recommend you wash by hand using warm, soapy water”, adding that “the grill plates can be put into the dishwasher”.
“The main concern is usually the non-stick coating”, adds Thea. “Dishwashers can be harsh on non-stick surfaces, potentially causing them to degrade over time.”
Pros of washing an air fryer basket in a dishwasher
There are three main reasons you might risk sticking your air fryer baskets in the dishwasher: it’s less effort, can be more hygienic and uses less energy.
“It’s quick, easy and popping an air fryer basket into your dishwasher can provide a more thorough cleaning when compared to hand-washing”, says Thea.
“Most dishwashers these days are actually more energy efficient than washing up by hand”, adds Henry at Housekeep. “Dishwashers can also clean at higher temperatures than when you’re washing up by hand using your kitchen tap – making them effective at sanitising and removing grease and gunk from your basket.”
Cons of washing an air fryer basket in a dishwasher
There are obvious downsides, as we’ve mentioned. “Harsh detergents and high heat in dishwashers can damage the non-stick coating over time”, says Thea. The coating could change colour, warp or even flake off, so “it is very important to make sure your air fryer basket is compatible with your dishwasher before loading it.”
Then there’s the space that air fryer baskets can take up. “If you have a small dishwasher and an air fryer on the larger side, it might not even fit inside”, says Henry. “Or, worse still, you’ll be able to squeeze it in but it might block the spray arm during the cycle, leading to a poor clean of the baskets and anything else you are washing.”
What’s the best way to clean and look after your air fryer baskets?
“The best way to clean your air fryer basket is usually as simple as soaking it in warm soapy water”, says Henry. “Start by removing any chunks of leftover food and tip out any grease into your rubbish, not down the sink.”
“Take out the cooking rack and clean this separately to the basket”, Henry continues. “Use a gentle washing-up brush to scrub off any residual food and avoid any abrasive tools that can scratch non-stick surfaces, like steel wool or scouring pads.”
If you still find food residue stuck to the baskets – or crisper plates or racks – try leaving them to soak in warm, soapy water for a good ten minutes or so before washing them again. Or, for really tough baked-in stains, try a product like Lakeland’s air fryer cleaner (£5.99 for 500ml).
“After being washed, ensure the basket is completely dry before placing it back in the air fryer to avoid rust or any damage”, says Thea, who recommends leaving them to air dry or mopping up any water with a clean tea towel. “Moving forward, you should really be cleaning air fryer baskets after every use to prevent buildup of grease and food residue.”
To keep your baskets looking their best for as long as possible, it’s a good idea to give them a light coating with a non-stick cooking spray every time you use your air fryer, and you can do this to the racks too. Use a product like Sizzola Air Fryer Spray Oil (£1.50 for 190ml), which is specially formulated for an air fryer’s high heat and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.