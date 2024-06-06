Can I put an air fryer basket in the dishwasher? We asked the experts

It’s not hard to understand how air fryers have become so popular in recent years. They’re extremely economical to run, using a fraction of the electricity guzzled up by an oven; they can cook a wide variety of foods using just a drop of oil, making them better for our waistlines; and they’re fast – how else could you roast a chicken in under an hour?

Looking after them certainly seems convenient too, with many manufacturers claiming that their air fryer baskets and accessories are dishwasher-safe. But should we really be putting an air fryer basket in the dishwasher? Or are there better ways to clean these parts to improve our air fryer’s longevity? We asked the experts to find out.

Can you put an air fryer basket in the dishwasher?

“Whether you can put an air fryer basket in the dishwasher really depends on the specific model and manufacturer’s instructions”, says Thea Whyte, from the electrical retailer AO. “Some air fryer baskets are dishwasher safe, while others are not. Take your time to consult the user manual that came with your air fryer for specific cleaning instructions.”