Amazon Prime Day: The best TV deals and discounts – LIVE
It's day two of the Prime Day sales and until midnight TODAY - October 11 - you can save on a top TV from the likes of LG, Sony and Samsung
While the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sales this October is over, the best TV deals are still hanging around for a final day of discounts. With so many TVs on offer, all available in different sizes and model variations, you don’t want to waste your precious time scrolling page after page of the Amazon website – especially with the deals ending at Midnight tonight.
To help, we’ll be doing the heavy lifting for you by bringing you the latest and greatest TV deals to this page as and when we spot them. At Expert Reviews, we’ve rigorously tested more TVs than you can count episodes of your favourite series, so we’ll be using this in-depth understanding of the features, functionalities and price histories of the most sought-after television sets, to mark out the deal delights from the deal duds this Amazon Prime Day.
We’ve already seen plenty of enticing offers on models made by Samsung, Sony, LG and TCL in a range of price points from budget-friendly to some of the best TV brands around. We’ll be updating this page throughout this last deals day, so be sure to check back regularly if you don’t see something that immediately takes your fancy.
The best TV deals this Amazon Prime Day – LIVE
[11/10 17:30] Our favourite TV of the year is at its lowest price ever
Samsung’s S95C is a stellar QD-OLED TV and picked up our coveted Best Buy award upon review earlier this year. It’s not part of a Prime Day-specific deal but is currently available on Amazon for an all-time low price of £1,479. If you’re still searching for a TV to splash out on during Prime Day and have the budget for it, we can’t speak highly enough about the S95C.
[11/10 17:00] Grab a HUGE TV perfect for wall mounting for a very appealing price
LG’s G2 may have been usurped by the LG G3 as the South Korean manufacturer’s flagship 4K OLED but last year’s model is still available and costs considerably less than the 2023 update. The 83in option cost a whopping £6,500 at launch but can now be picked up for £3,999. That’s still A LOT of money but if you’re after an enormous telly to install proudly on your wall, there are few out there that can match the G2. Read more about the LG G2 in our full review here.
[15:40, 11/10] AMAZON PRIME DAY: The LATEST and GREATEST TV deals from the sales event so far
Let’s recap on the best Amazon Prime Day deals over the past day and a half – and crucially, these are discounts with products that are still in stock and still reduced.
- 55in LG B3 (avg £1,196; now £1,099)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (avg £650; now £400)
- 65in Sony A80L (avg £2,199; now £1,999)
- 50in Sharp EQ3 (was £500; now £400)
- 65in Panasonic MX610B (was £579; now £500)
- 43in Samsung Q65C (was £549; now £499)
- 55in TCL C741K (avg £649; now £549)
- 22in RCA RB22HT5 (avg £120; now £102)
- 50in Philips PUS8507/12 (was £469; now £429)
[14:48, 11/10] A 32in television for just £135? Yes please
This is a joint all-time low price for an already budget-priced TV: the TCL 32S5209K is now £135, down from an average price of £159. It runs on the Android operating system and provides easy access to Netflix, YouTube and other applications as well as Google Assistant and Chromecast support via the Google Play Store. For a no-frills TV on the cheap, this is a great pick.
[14:24, 11/10] The 55in LG B3 has NEVER cost as little as this
While it lacks the enhanced brightness of the C3’s evo panels, the LG B3 is still an excellent contender as your next TV and comes as an even more cost-effective offering. The 55in model is selling for a record low price of £1,100 right now, well below its RRP of £1,900 and even still £100 less than its most recent discounted cost of £1,200.
This model features LG’s α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K for a luscious picture on its 120Hz refresh rate panel, paired with equally rich Dolby Atmos support. With two HDMI 2.1 ports (with key gaming features like ALLM and VRR) from its four HDMI connections, it serves as a cost-effective entry point to LG’s OLED lineup.
[14:08, 11/10] Another Samsung TV for a snip
Who can turn their nose up at another Samsung deal? This time the discount is on the 43in AU7020 model launched earlier this year. It retailed at its launch price of £349 until October’s Prime Day sales, which have brought it right down in cost to £299. Phew.
[12:39, 11/10] This 50in Sharp TV is a sleek and stylish purchase at £400 (avg £489)
In our comprehensive review, we lauded the Sharp EQ3 as a budget-friendly TV teeming with features. Its remarkable SDR picture quality and integrated Harman Kardon sound system left a lasting impression and it’s among the most visually appealing sub-£500 TVs, boasting the user-friendly Android TV OS. Now well below, its average cost, you’ll want to snap it up before stock drys up; there are only 8 left in stock at the time of writing.
[11:53, 11/10] STOCK ALERT: There are only THREE 65in LG OLED evo C3 TVs left
You’ve got to move fast on this one. The 65in LG C3 might have originally retailed for £2,900 but for Prime Day you can nab it for a comparative snip: just £1,689. That’s over £1,200 cheaper than the original cost for a TV released a matter of months ago.
It has a lot going for it too, with an excellent contrast ratio and stunning peak brightness for a crystal clear 4K picture via LG’s smartest and best a9 AI processor (Gen6). And attention gamers: this TV is a magnificent choice for you with its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support key gaming features such as ALLM, VRR and 4K@120Hz.
[11:21, 11/10] This 4K QLED Toshiba TV is INCREDIBLE value this Prime Day
Yesterday we were telling you all about the 43in Toshiba UF3D but with that model now hiked up in price, albeit still below its average cost of £349, we’re recommending a different Toshiba instead. At just £298, the 43in Toshiba QF5D53DB improves upon the UF3D’s picture quality via its QLED display, with impressive HDR performance and over 1 billion colour shades, and all for just under £20 extra outlay.
With Amazon Fire TV seamlessly integrated, it simplifies access to top streaming services through Alexa voice control and is packed into a sleek, frameless design fitted with Dolby Atmos and Onkyo-designed speakers, making it suitable as your main TV set. Take a look at the link below, it’s a really attractive price.
[11:04, 11/10] A tasty 55in TCL C741K deal
Belonging to the series alongside the popular budget gaming TV, TCL C745, the C741K stands out as a superbly equipped gaming television. With support for variable refresh rates reaching 144Hz, the inclusion of TCL’s Game Master Pro, and the use of quantum dots and full-array local dimming, it delivers impressive picture quality all at great value. Now £549, rather than its average selling cost of £633 or previous price of £649, there’s a lot to love about this TCL telly.
[10:26, 11/10] Get the Google Chromecast for an ALL-TIME LOW price this Prime Day
Right, this isn’t explicitly a TV deal but it’s TV adjacent and a record-low purchase you’ll want to make: the Google Chromecast with Google TV has never cost less than right now. Buy with your new TV set and you’ll be able to consolidate your home entertainment package into a single zone, with suggestions according to your subscriptions, viewing habits, and owned content – and of course, use the remote’s Google Assistant button to enable voice searches for shows too. Best of all, installation is hassle-free: just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and start streaming 1080p content.
The 4K version is also discounted to just 99p above its record-low price if you prefer a higher-quality picture by spending a little extra money. But either package is worth purchasing and Google Chromecast won a four-star award in our full-length review too, with our main quibble being about value for money. That’s no longer a problem.
[10:01, 11/10] Is the Samsung Q65C STILL the best bang for your buck TV this Prime Day?
We saw this deal yesterday and it’s still floating around at a cheaper cost. The 43-inch Samsung Q65C is available for just £499, down from its original £799 launch price and even its average retail price of £581. While not as powerful as higher-end QLED models, it still offers impressive performance with its Quantum Processor 4K Lite. Audio is decent too, with a two-channel speaker system supporting OTS Lite and gamers will appreciate the Motion Xcelerator technology even if the native 50Hz refresh rate isn’t ideal. That’s a lot for your money from a renowed manufactuer
[09:45, 11/10] Grab a 50in 4K TV from Panasonic for £50 less than other retailers this Prime Day
And here’s a delightful deal to start the day off right: the Panasonic TX50MX600B is down to just £349 from a previous selling price of £429. At other retailers like Currys, it’s currently retailing for £399, so this is a saving exclusive to the Amazon Prime Day sales. What’s so great about it then? Well, as a 4K Mini LED TV it offers crisp HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), three HDMI 2.1 ports (ideal for gamers) and cinema-ready sound via Dolby Atmos support. All that is coupled with an intuitive smart platform that grants easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
[09:25, 11/10] Prime Day 1: Recap of the best buys
Right, here’s that recap I promised. Yesterday, we saw excellent deals on a top-of-the-line 48in LG C3 (average: £1,319, now £1,089), a massive 75in Hisense A6KT (was £799, now £749), a small-sized and budget-friendly 43in Toshiba WK3C (was £180, now £142) and of course, Amazon’s own brilliant 50in Amazon Fire TV Omni (average £545, now £400). There’s plenty more coming your way too, so keep your eyes peeled and keep refreshing this page.
[08:57, 11/10] Prime Day TV deals continue until MIDNIGHT tonight
Good morning TV deals fans! The second day of the Amazon Prime Day sales this October has arrived and like yesterday, we’ll be bringing you all the top discounts live and direct to this page. We’ll remind you of the highlights from yesterday too, so keep an eye on this page throughout the day, there will be new deals before you know it.