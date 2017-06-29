What do you get with your Amazon Prime subscription?

Shipping, streaming, shopping, reading... Amazon Prime can seem nebulous, and you might be wondering exactly what’s included with the yearly pricetag. We've summed it all up below to give you a clearer picture of where your money’s going.

A free 30-day trial for Amazon’s Prime services gives you a full month of unlimited access absolutely free. But when that expires, what do you get for Amazon Prime's monthly or annual fees?

What do you get with Amazon Prime: Faster delivery

When you order any of Amazon's millions of products, you’ll get several unlimited free options for delivery as a Prime member. These include one-day, priority, standard, expedited and same-day delivery.

There are a few conditions, though. Products have to be specifically marked as eligible for one-day, priority, express and same-day delivery for you to receive those products within that timeframe, and non-Prime members must pay a fee starting at £4.99 to benefit from some of these delivery options, which you can use an unlimited amount of times.

Type of delivery

One-day delivery: Item will be delivered one day after it is dispatched. This is the default option for Prime members and is only available in eligible postcodes.

Same-day delivery: Item will be delivered the same day you place an order if it's before the deadline listed next to the product. This option is only available in eligible postcodes.

Priority delivery: Item will be delivered two days after it is dispatched.

Expedited delivery: Item will be delivered one to three days after ordered. This option is only available in eligible postcodes.

Standard delivery: Item will be delivered within two to five business days.

What do you get with Amazon Prime: Streaming services

So, what are you supposed to do while you endure the tedious 24-hour wait for your latest Amazon Prime order? You could get off the couch and spend some time out of the house, or you could just lounge around and enjoy how easy Amazon makes it for you to hang inside all day with its video- and music-streaming services, both of which are included with a Prime membership.

Prime Video has more than 30,000 videos that any Prime member can stream unlimited for free, including Amazon Original TV as well as numerous other hit TV shows and movies. You can stream them on multiple devices such as the Fire TV Stick, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles, mobile phones and laptops. While connected to Wi-Fi, you can also download any titles for the on-the-go watching.

Prime Music gives you access to over two million songs with ad-free listening, unlimited skips and downloading abilities for offline listening. You also get a discount as a Prime Member on Amazon Music Unlimited – it’s £9.99 a month for non-Prime members to subscribe to the streaming service and only £7.99 for Prime members. Although this is in addition to the standard cost of a Prime membership, the upgrade gives you access to 75 million songs.

Prime TV Channels gives subscribers access to over 40 third-party TV, film and live action channels. For an additional cost that varies from £1.49 to £9.99 per month, you can pick and choose from a variety of streaming options including Discovery, ITVHub, hayu, Eurosport player and more. Each channel offers a free trial ranging from seven days to three months and after that, you can stream Amazon Prime TV Channels from any device.

At no extra cost, Prime members also get exclusive access to Twitch via Prime Gaming, including ad-free viewing, an exclusive chat badge and a monthly subscription to the video-game streaming service. While shopping on the site, Prime members get exclusive discounts ordering collectors’ editions only or pre-ordering video games.

What do you get with Amazon Prime: Unlimited access to books and magazines

Prime Reading launched in May for – of course – Prime members. This service provides unlimited reading access to more than 1,000 ebooks, magazines and comics and no eReader is necessary because the materials can be accessed on any device through Amazon’s free Kindle apps.

Available content includes everything, from bestsellers at the top of the charts to magazines such as Ideal Home or Woman’s Weekly.

What do you get with Amazon Prime: Exclusive access to Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event where Prime members can access special deals on anything from kindles to hedge trimmers.

Prime Day is likely to take place during its usual July period in 2022. When it does roll around again, make sure you check out the Expert Reviews website throughout Prime Day for our round-up of the best Prime Day deals.

What do you get with Amazon Prime: Amazon Fresh

You can also get FREE same-day food deliveries with Amazon Fresh as part of your Prime Membership. It's only available for certain postcodes but this covers most of London and its outer areas. If you're in an eligible area, it's an impressive service that delivers fresh food, drink and household items from Morrisons, Booths and other loads of other independent retailers.

Read more about Amazon Fresh here.

What do you get with Amazon Prime: Early access to sales

Prime members can always expect to be the first in line with guaranteed access to Amazon’s Lightning Deals 30 minutes before they open to the public. Lightning Deals – a promotion that offers a limited number of items for brief time periods – are also exclusive to all Prime members on Prime Day.

What do you get with Amazon Prime: Cost

It’s a shame to burst your bubble, but all of this does come at a price. The most important thing to mention is the free 30-day trial for Prime services that anyone is eligible for. From September 2022, if you get a standard Prime plan, it’s £8.99/mth or a flat annual price of £95, which equates to about £7.91/mth.

Amazon Household has the same annual rate of £95, and this plan allows two adults and four children to register with one account to access all Prime benefits.

The best bang for your buck is Amazon’s student plan, which only costs £4.49/mth, or £47.49 annually, equalling about £3.96/mth. The more apprehensive type can also enjoy a free six-month trial for students only as opposed to the standard one-month trial.