Refurbished iPhones 2022: Everything you need to know AND the best Black Friday deals

Apple's latest fleet of flagship smartphones, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, aren't cheap devices. Even older models such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE are still quite expensive when purchased new. So, what do you do if you're in the market for an iOS device and don't want to spend an arm and a leg on a new phone? Well, the best method is to buy a refurbished model.

If you are willing to buy secondhand or refurbished you could save yourself some serious money. If you spend a little time shopping around, you might be able to find a like-new iPhone for a fraction of the price. Below, we highlight the best places to buy refurbished and secondhand iPhones as well as running through a few key things to look out for, potentially saving you from getting stung with a secondhand paperweight.

Get a refurbished iPhone 11 Pro CRAZY CHEAP ahead of Black Friday It may be a few years old now, but the iPhone 11 Pro still has a lot to offer, and right now you can get one dirt cheap by getting a refurbished model, with this one currently going for £358. To put that price in context, a new iPhone 11 Pro is £924 on Amazon, so you're saving a hefty chunk by going the renewed route. Amazon New £924 Refurbished £358 Buy Now

This iPhone 12 Pro Max Black Friday deal is FANTASTIC If you've got a bit more cash and want something newer, a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max can be yours right now for the price of £604. It's hard to find a new model of this one these days, but prices hovered around £1,000 before it was discontinued, so you're saving nearly £400 here. Amazon New £1,000 Refurbished £604 Buy Now

Get this iPhone 13 Pro Black Friday deal instead of an iPhone 14 If you want an up-to-date iPhone but can't stretch as far as the iPhone 14, this refurbished iPhone 13 Pro could well be the one for you. You get a slick 120Hz display, excellent cameras, and a near-identical A15 Bionic chip as the one used in the base model iPhone 14. The renewed model here is priced at £789, which is over £200 less than the £1,049 you'd pay for a new one. Amazon New £1,049 Refurbished £789 Buy Now

At a glance: The best secondhand iPhones

Where are the best places to pick up a refurbished or secondhand iPhone?

1. Amazon Renewed

It's no surprise that Amazon is the best place to turn to if you're searching for a renewed iPhone. Amazon's renewed section is as trustworthy as they come, with promises that all items for sale have been tested and checked to high standards. However, it's important to distinguish between the Renewed section and the Amazon Marketplace – the latter isn't as well-regulated.

Buy now from Amazon Renewed

2. Music Magpie

Music Magpie is one of the UK's most popular smartphone resellers. Music Magpie prides itself on the quality of its refurbishment and, as a bonus, you get free delivery and a free 12-month warranty on every single order.

Buy now from Music Magpie

3. eBay

eBay is always a solid source for secondhand kit, but do be wary of that terminology. "Secondhand" does not mean "refurbished". Often, secondhand products will not have been tested, checked, or cleaned. If you want to be safe, check the eBay accounts of high-street stores such as Currys, read any feedback or message the seller directly.

Buy now from eBay

4. Apple Refurbished Store

Of course, Apple itself is another dependable source for refurbished iPhones (and other Apple equipment). You will inevitably have to pay more for products from the Apple Refurbished Store, but you pay for the quality of the refurbishment and the safety of the transaction. All products sold through the Apple Refurbished Store are tested, checked and cleaned. The list isn't quite as comprehensive as some of the other refurb retailers, though: the iPhone X (£679), iPhone Xs (£759) and iPhone Xs Max (£1,019) are currently only listed.

Buy now from Apple Refurbished Store

Otherwise, there are various other repair shops either around the UK and online that sell refurbished or used iPhones. But, for tried-and-tested results, it's best to stick to the ones that we've outlined above.

Top tips for buying a secondhand, refurbished or used iPhone

It's important to know the dangers associated with buying a secondhand iPhone before taking the plunge. The most common scam is to buy a stolen phone. Not only is it a crime to buy a stolen phone, but it could also lead to the phone being locked later down the line. There are several ways to ensure that you’re making a safe investment.

1. Ask for an original receipt or a proof of purchase

Documentation is a good way to determine if the seller is genuine. Whether the seller bought the iPhone from Apple or a third-party seller, they should have the original receipt, even if it’s in an electronic format. Official documentation helps with warranty claims, but will also reassure you that the iPhone is genuine.

2. Check the IMEI number

An IMEI is a unique number that identifies any phone in the world. If it is stolen, the IMEI will be reported to the carrier, and be locked. This means that your SIM will not work with a locked phone, so you’ll want to double-check the IMEI in iPhoneox.com to see if it has been reported as lost or stolen.

3. Check the seller’s return policy

Some sellers offer a return policy, which gives extra peace of mind. These sellers are often big resellers who have an established brand or shop. You’ll not find private sellers offering a return policy, as there are no laws surrounding the sale of secondhand purchases.

4. Check for an iCloud account, reset and set up the iPhone

If you're buying the phone in person (such as meeting a seller from Gumtree), it's worth turning on the iPhone and making sure that it works – you should request the seller to charge the phone before bringing it to you.

If the phone currently has a SIM inside, it might be a good idea to text and call the phone to see if it can receive calls and texts. You’ll also want to ensure there is no iCloud account on the iPhone, as it's a hassle to get it removed without a password, and if the seller flat-out refuses to remove it, it would indicate that it's stolen.

5. Always meet in a safe public place

If the seller is honest and isn’t trying to scam you, they won’t feel uncomfortable to meet in a safe and secured location – take a friend along with you to be on the safe side, too. At a coffee shop, train station or even in front of an Apple store; these are all great places to meet a private seller.